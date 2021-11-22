Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Not listed on injury report

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is starting on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon is making his second start of the season in place of Bam Adebayo (knee). He played 22 minutes and scored 9 points with 9 boards, a block, and a triple in the previous start. numberFire's...
The first two players off the bench for the Miami Heat on Thursday in its 112-97 win against the Washington Wizards were Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon. Up next was Caleb Martin and then Max Strus near the end of the first quarter to close out the Heat’s nine-man rotation.
The Miami Heat knew that the expectations set ahead for them would be tedious. They’ve lost two of their last three games and sit at 6-6 over their last 12, which has caused a semi-rebellion from much of their fanbase. While some of it is deserved, the rest, rather, is...
Veteran center Dewayne Dedmon had trouble finding a standard contract last season before finishing the season with the Heat. He re-signed with the team on a minimum-salary deal over the summer, and he’s making the most of his minutes, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Coach Erik Spoelstra...
A quick glance at Dewayne Dedmon’s individual numbers make him seem like a typical backup NBA center. Dedmon entered Saturday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center averaging 5.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game this season for the Miami Heat. But a deeper...
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday win over the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James asked to have two fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse escorted out. Turns out the fans were taunting James in a malevolent way. The four-time MVP may be one of the world’s most popular athletes, but he...
A lot of people from in and around the NBA have chimed in on the incident involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. LeBron got ejected for just the second time in his career for a supposed inadvertent blow to Stewart’s head that left the youngster’s face all covered in blood.
If there's one thing FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is known for, it's his harsh criticisms against LeBron James. Over the past few years, Skip has called out LBJ for various reasons, some more ridiculous than others. But, on Thursday, Bayless actually gave LeBron some praise for how he handled...
Sacramento Kings players De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton jumped to the defense of head coach Luke Walton after their team’s disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors. Walton received criticism after the Kings were beaten 89-108 by the Raptors on Friday. The defeat to the Raptors was their sixth loss from...
Jimmy Butler has gone from an underdog in the NBA to one of its most respected players. Few people expected Butler to have the success that he did in the NBA when he first entered. And if we look back at his life, Butler did not have an easy road to the NBA.
Rachel Nichols has a career that one would envy but seems like the lady lost her luck with time. Her charm has been wearing off the fans and rather has started to annoy them in some way. Her polarising broadcasting style is neither appreciated nor promoted anymore. Back in August...
Even at 36-years-old, LeBron James continues to shock and awe the basketball world. This season, despite the many obstacles he and the Lakers have had to face, he is putting on an amazing performance, averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game on 47% shooting. On Friday, Bulls...
Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals this week, get caught up on all of your Raiders news, listen to the injury report and hear your Raiders questions get answered. To have your questions answered on a future episode, tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
On Friday, young Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. more than held his own in a battle with perennial All-Star Damian Lillard. Two days later, he’ll have yet another opportunity versus a future Hall of Fame point guard when Chris Paul leads the Phoenix Suns into Toyota Center. What’s most...
