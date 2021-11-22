ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon: Not listed on injury report

Dedmon (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead...

numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon starting Monday for Miami in place of Bam Adebayo (knee)

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is starting on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon is making his second start of the season in place of Bam Adebayo (knee). He played 22 minutes and scored 9 points with 9 boards, a block, and a triple in the previous start. numberFire's...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat Need Dewayne Dedmon To Channel His Previous Form

The Miami Heat knew that the expectations set ahead for them would be tedious. They’ve lost two of their last three games and sit at 6-6 over their last 12, which has caused a semi-rebellion from much of their fanbase. While some of it is deserved, the rest, rather, is...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Heat Notes: Dedmon, Robinson, Vincent, Rotation, Nuggets Rematch

Veteran center Dewayne Dedmon had trouble finding a standard contract last season before finishing the season with the Heat. He re-signed with the team on a minimum-salary deal over the summer, and he’s making the most of his minutes, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Coach Erik Spoelstra...
NBA
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
#Heat
