Coach Brandon Staley confirmed that Joseph tested positive for COVID-19, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Joseph's positive test will make him the third Chargers defensive lineman to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list alongside Jerry Tillery (illness) and Christian Covington (illness). Joseph is reportedly unvaccinated according to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, which would cause the veteran defensive tackle to miss this Sunday's matchup against the division rival Broncos. Backup Breiden Fehoko should be in line to start once again after seeing the majority of the snaps at defensive tackle with Joseph out last Sunday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO