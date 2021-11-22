Broncos' KJ Hamler: No longer on crutches

The streak is finally, mercifully, over. Michigan has beaten Ohio State. It's a momentous occasion for Wolverines faithful, who crowded Michigan Stadium to watch their team beat Ohio State 42-27. It is arguably the biggest victory of the Jim Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor, if not long before he arrived in 2015. And this wasn't some no-talent Buckeyes squad, either: The fifth-ranked Wolverines simply manhandled the No. 2 team in the country, locking up the Big Ten East championship and eliminating the Buckeyes (10-2) from College Football Playoff contention.
