Broadway ‘Clyde’s’ Starring Uzo Aduba & Ron Cephas Jones To Livestream Performances In Final Two Weeks Of Run

Producers of Clyde’s , a play by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage starring Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba , will offer livestreamed simulcasts of performances during the show’s final two weeks in January.

The unusual plan involves a simulcast captured by five to seven cameras and edited live as the performance occurs. All cameras, producers say, will be operated remotely and “situated discreetly throughout the Hayes Theater to avoid disrupting the audience in attendance.”

The simulcast was announced today by producer Second Stage Theater, which is partnering with Assemble Stream on the project.

“The events of the last 18 months have shown us that there is an appetite for theater in all of its forms and we are excited to bring a simulcast of our Broadway production of Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s – in real time – to theater fans,” said Second Stage Executive Director Khady Kamara and Assemble Stream’s Katie McKenna in a joint statement. “Nothing will ever replace the experience of attending a Broadway show but these simulcasts hope to capture the one-of-a-kind thrill of a live Broadway performance for audience members who are unable to attend the play in person.”

The dramedy, currently in previews, opens tomorrow night. The final two weeks of performances, from Jan. 4 to 16, will offer the limited number of virtual tickets at a price of $59 (the cost of the least expensive in-person seat). Tickets priced at $30 will be available to people under 30 years old for both virtual and in-person seats. The New York Times has reported that the total number of virtual seats available per performance will be limited to 200 to 300, although Second Stage did not confirm the estimate.

Clyde’s stars Aduba ( In Treatment, Orange is the New Black ) as the dictatorial owner of a struggling truck stop sandwich shop who browbeats her staff of formerly incarcerated prisoners. Also in the cast are Ron Cephas Jones , Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar and Kara Young. Kate Whoriskey directs.

The virtual tickets go on sale Dec. 1.