ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Broadway ‘Clyde’s’ Starring Uzo Aduba & Ron Cephas Jones To Livestream Performances In Final Two Weeks Of Run

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMN2A_0d4DYf7100

Producers of Clyde’s , a play by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage starring Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba , will offer livestreamed simulcasts of performances during the show’s final two weeks in January.

The unusual plan involves a simulcast captured by five to seven cameras and edited live as the performance occurs. All cameras, producers say, will be operated remotely and “situated discreetly throughout the Hayes Theater to avoid disrupting the audience in attendance.”

The simulcast was announced today by producer Second Stage Theater, which is partnering with Assemble Stream on the project.

“The events of the last 18 months have shown us that there is an appetite for theater in all of its forms and we are excited to bring a simulcast of our Broadway production of Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s – in real time – to theater fans,” said Second Stage Executive Director Khady Kamara and Assemble Stream’s Katie McKenna in a joint statement. “Nothing will ever replace the experience of attending a Broadway show but these simulcasts hope to capture the one-of-a-kind thrill of a live Broadway performance for audience members who are unable to attend the play in person.”

The dramedy, currently in previews, opens tomorrow night. The final two weeks of performances, from Jan. 4 to 16, will offer the limited number of virtual tickets at a price of $59 (the cost of the least expensive in-person seat). Tickets priced at $30 will be available to people under 30 years old for both virtual and in-person seats. The New York Times has reported that the total number of virtual seats available per performance will be limited to 200 to 300, although Second Stage did not confirm the estimate.

Clyde’s stars Aduba ( In Treatment, Orange is the New Black ) as the dictatorial owner of a struggling truck stop sandwich shop who browbeats her staff of formerly incarcerated prisoners. Also in the cast are Ron Cephas Jones , Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar and Kara Young. Kate Whoriskey directs.

The virtual tickets go on sale Dec. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Andrea McArdle Stepping Away From NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Due To Family Matter

Andrea McArdle, Broadway’s original Annie, is stepping away from her role as Eleanor Roosevelt in NBC’s upcoming Annie Live! special due to a family matter. “I am saddened to announce I will not be participating in Annie Live!,” McArdle said in a statement. “My father is currently in the hospital, and I need to put all of my energy into his health and well-being. I wish everyone involved with the production great success. Break a leg everyone.” Bob Greenblatt, Executive Producer of Annie Live! said, “We love Andrea McArdle and our entire company is sending best wishes to her and her father....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Cast Gets 7-Figure Bonuses Ahead Of Final Season, Raises Parity Issue

EXCLUSIVE: On-screen, the cast of NBC’s This Is Us plays a close-knit family and, after five and a half years together, they have become close off-screen too, which came into play during a recent negotiation with the network and studio 20th Television, I have learned. I hear the family drama’s main adult cast — Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas — sought pay raises this past summer, heading into the praised series’ upcoming sixth and final season. The request, based on the series’ success, was initially met with resistance...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Stephen Sondheim Dies: Broadway Songwriting Titan For ‘Sweeney Todd’ And ‘A Little Night Music’ Was 91

Stephen Sondheim, one of the giants of Broadway songwriting, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn. He was 91. Attorney F. Richard Pappas, announced the death, which he described as sudden. Sondheim celebrated Thanksgiving with friends just a day ago, Pappas said. Sondheim’s catalog includes such works as “Company” (1970), “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Pacific Overtures” (1976), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), “Sunday in the Park With George” (1984) and “Into the Woods” (1987). Among his most memorable songs was “Send In the Clowns,” from “Night Music.” He dominated Broadway and was considered the greatest composer-lyricist...
ROXBURY, CT
DoYouRemember?

Johannes And Sam Von Trapp Have A Problem With ‘The Sound Of Music’

Sam von Trapp—the grandson of Maria—and Johannes Von Trapp—the 10th and youngest child—voice their thoughts and issues with The Sound of Music. Johannes remembers being brought up in a quiet and strict home, but everything changed almost overnight when the 1959 Broadway production of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music hit the stage.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Nottage
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Kara Young
Person
Ron Cephas Jones
The Hollywood Reporter

Uzo Aduba Hopes Netflix Book Club Series Encourages Audiences to Read

When Uzo Aduba was approached to host a Netflix book club show, it was of immediate interest — and it was her inner bookworm that was most intrigued. “I love to read; I love the concept of this, not just because I want to host [but] I want to read all of these books. I want to do a deep dive into all of this material. And I’m fascinated myself by that concept of how things take on different shapes beyond the page,” Aduba tells The Hollywood Reporter.  With the newly launched Netflix Book Club, which the streamer announced last month, readers...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

“Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Reviewed: The Hole at the Center of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Movie-Musical Adaptation

The late Jonathan Larson was more than a great lyricist and composer; he was also a force of nature in musical performance. In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film of Larson’s quasi-autobiographical solo show “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Andrew Garfield plays the singer-songwriter; he gamely sings and energetically gambols and uninhibitedly emotes and, in general, holds the screen with fervent charm, as movie stars do. But, unfortunately, Garfield isn’t a musical force of nature or anything close. His mere sufficiency in that department is the wavering note to which the entire movie is tuned and which, for all its many virtues, makes the film slip away from its emotional center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Corey Hawkins on How Working with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Lived Up to His Dreams

Actor Corey Hawkins is incredibly grateful to know Denzel Washington, his legendary co-star in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” “I love that I get to walk in his footsteps, but I know I can never fill that man’s shoes,” Hawkins tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “To share space to sit down in his dressing room, and talk, pray, listen, talk sports, talk whatever – they say never to meet your heroes but to finally dispel that rumor because he is the greatest of all time.” Listen to the full interview with actor Corey Hawkins in the latest edition of Variety’s Awards Circuit...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Stage Theater#The Hayes Theater#Assemble Stream#The New York Times#Browbeats
eugeneweekly.com

Check out Eric Millegan as he returns from Broadway to perform in ACE’s Elf

He may not be a household name, but Eric Millegan is the closest thing Springfield has to a local child actor who grew up to be a star of stage and screen. Born in New Jersey but raised in Springfield, Millegan, now 47, got his start under the guidance of Eugene theater veteran Joe Zingo, who oversaw his work during the 1980s with groups ranging from Eugene Opera (young Millegan’s first stage role was in the chorus in Amahl and the Night Visitors) to Zingo’s then-newly formed Actors Cabaret of Eugene, which cast him in such shows as Annie, Wizard of Oz and Camelot.
EUGENE, OR
Lockport Union-Sun

Niagara County native performs on Broadway

Years back, when Litha Portiaeyne Johnson was in elementary school, her mother did not want her reading the book “To Kill a Mockingbird.”. Though it was a school assignment, both her mother, Mattie Lee Cox Johnson, and her grandmother, Litha Lee Cox, for whom the little girl was named, believed the acclaimed novel about a Black man wrongly convicted in the rape of a white woman was too real for their little girl.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Movies
broadwaynews.com

Second Stage Theater to simulcast Broadway performances of ‘Clyde’s’

The final two weeks of Broadway performances of “Clyde’s” will be simultaneously streamed online, Second Stage Theater announced Monday. In partnership with production company Assemble Stream, performances between Jan. 4 and Jan. 16, 2022 will be captured live and made available online for viewers to watch from home in real time. Producers say the initiative was developed to allow those unable to attend the production at the Hayes Theater to experience Broadway remotely.
THEATER & DANCE
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Dancing With the Stars Finale, Marvel's Hawkeye

We see you out there, and we know you're busy: ordering pies you'll pretend you baked (no shame), traveling (safely), hosting family (safely), hiding from family (valid), and, most importantly, trying to figure out what to watch from the hundreds of hours of new television released this week alone. If you're looking to take a break from the holiday chaos but you only have so much time, TV Guide has you covered with our roundup of the best shows and movies out this week. The Dancing With the Stars finale high-kicks things off, followed later in the week by HBO's docuseries Black and Missing and Marvel's new Disney+ series Hawkeye, which skips over Thanksgiving and gets right to the Christmas season. But the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be ignored.
TV & VIDEOS
Bon Appétit

Clyde’s on Broadway Is a Comedic Feast With a Serious Point

Does the perfect sandwich exist? While there will never be a universally accepted answer, the valiant quest for sandwich perfection is what drives playwright Lynn Nottage’s new comedy, Clyde’s, directed by her longtime collaborator Kate Whoriskey. Opening at Broadway’s Second Stage Theater on November 23, Clyde’s is a genuinely funny and deeply emotional exploration of radical imagination, restorative justice, and the healing power of food.
ENTERTAINMENT
Register Citizen

CT Broadway star unveils new ad campaign on NYC's subways

New Canaan resident Melody Meitrott Libonati was at the MTA unveiling of the remake of a Broadway ad campaign she partook in back in the late 1970s. The MTA revised its original “The Only Sure Way to Make It to Broadway" ad campaign based on an ad in the 70s that featured theater stars taking the subway to Broadway; it's part of the “Welcome Back New York” campaign.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Essence

Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones Serve The Power Of Redemption In Lynn Nottage’s ‘Clyde’s’

The Broadway play shows the beauty in second chances. Tony Award-winning playwright Lynn Nottage brings grace to the quest to create the perfect sandwich in Clyde’s, a Broadway play starring Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones. The accomplished actors explained why no matter how many Emmy nominations you’ve earned or magazine covers you’ve graced, when you hear the name “Lynn Nottage” you say “yes.”
MOVIES
imdb.com

See Uzo Aduba's Reaction to Her Orange Is the New Black Castmates Surprising Her on Broadway

While she might have been known as "Crazy Eyes" on the show, Uzo Aduba had nothing but heart eyes after discovering that her fellow Orange Is the New Black castmates came to support her on the red carpet of her latest Broadway show. Laura Prepon, Dascha Polanco, Adrienne C. Moore, Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne all caught up with the In Treatment star on the opening night of the new Broadway comedy Clyde's on Tuesday, Nov. 23. As seen in a video by Shoshana for bwaySHO.com, Aduba's eyes instantly lit up as soon as she spotted her friends. Then she can be seen getting immediately...
MOVIES
capradio.org

Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway legend, has died at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning Broadway songwriter has died at age 91. His death occurred early this morning, according to Aaron Meier at DKC O&M, the producers of Company on Broadway. Sondheim would have been the first to tell you he was a Broadway baby. As a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy