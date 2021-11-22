ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to $600 on the best mattress brand we've ever tested during this Black Friday 2021 blowout sale

By Lindsey Vickers, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago

Score up to $500 off a Leesa mattress for Black Friday.

We love a good night's rest at Reviewed. Regardless of whether you're feeling worn thin from a hard day at work or if it's from researching to get all the best Black Friday deals (which we can help with), the end of the day feels the same. You're tired, and ready to crash in an ultra comfy bed—like one of our favorites, the Leesa Hybrid .

For Black Friday, you can score deals on every mattress in Leesa's line-up. The Leesa Original , an all-foam option the company dubs a fan-favorite, is up to $200 off, starting at $749 for a twin. The Leesa Hybrid , its next tier up (and one of our favorite mattresses of all time), is up to $300 off and starts at $1,049 for a twin size. Finally, there's the Leesa Legend —which carries the highest price, starting at $1,599 for a twin XL, but also sees the steepest discount at up to $500 off. Plus with the purchase of an Original, Hybrid, or Legend from Leesa, you'll get two free pillows.

We love the Leesa Hybrid's sleep surface—which has the ideal balance of support and give.

We haven't tested the Leesa Original or Leesa Legend yet—but there are few mattresses we've loved as much as the Leesa Hybrid . It's a dream of a bed. The mattress offers the perfect balance of support and cushion. It was one of a handful of beds our tester's slept on that worked well for side, back, and stomach sleeping. It wasn't prone to heat retention, either, a massive bonus for those who sleep hot.

Don't snooze (and lose) on these deals. With shipping delays and shortages, it can be hard to get the products you want in time for the holidays, which is why we recommend shopping early this year. Fortunately, Leesa's Black Friday sale runs through December 6 .

