ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Jeff Bezos donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation, the largest individual gift in its history

By Avery Hartmans
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgYgz_0d4DYTTB00
Jeff Bezos speaks at the COP26 United Nations climate conference. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made a $100 million donation to the Obama Foundation.
  • The donation is the largest individual gift in the organization's history.
  • Bezos has ramped up his charitable giving in recent months after leaving the helm of Amazon.

Jeff Bezos has made a $100 million donation to the Obama Foundation, the largest individual donation in the organization's history.

The Amazon founder's unrestricted donation will be used to fund multiple groups, including Girls Opportunity Alliance and My Brother's Keeper, two youth organizations under the foundation's umbrella. As part of his donation, Bezos requested that the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago's South Side be named the John Lewis Plaza after the late congressman and civil rights leader.

"Freedom fighters deserve a special place in the pantheon of heroes, and I can't think of a more fitting person to honor with this gift than John Lewis, a great American leader and a man of extraordinary decency and courage," Bezos said in a press release about his donation.

The news site Puck was the first to report about Bezos' donation earlier on Monday.

The decision to name the plaza after Lewis — and not Bezos himself — is part of the foundation's goal of shifting away from granting naming rights to wealthy donors. Instead, public spaces at the foundation's Chicago hub will be named after "extraordinary change agents upon whose shoulders we all stand," Valerie Jarrett, the foundation's CEO, said in the press release.

Bezos' latest donation follows a slew of high-profile giving over the past several months. Immediately following his spaceflight this past summer, he gave $100 million each to chef Jose Andres and activist Van Jones to dole out as they see fit. Bezos also donated $200 million to the Smithsonian in July and pledged $10 billion in 2020 to fight climate change via the Bezos Earth Fund.

Bezos, who's worth $210 billion, has ramped up his charitable giving at the same time that he's been working to carve out his legacy since leaving the helm of Amazon earlier this year. He and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were highly visible at the United Nation's climate summit last month, and his other company, Blue Origin, has made two high-profile spaceflights this year alone.

Comments / 3

Related
mediaite.com

Bernie Sanders Condemns Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos’ Race to Space: ‘This is Not Something for Two Billionaires to be Directing’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to trash Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for their efforts to take America to space. He made the remarks in a discussion on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which would provide a massive subsidy to Bezos’ company. “This bill would provide and authorize $10 billion in taxpayer money to Jeff Bezos, the second wealthiest person in America, for his space race with Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in America,” Sanders said. This is beyond laughable.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Jeff Bezos met with audible groans after donating $500,000 at charity gala

You won’t need us to tell you that Jeff Bezos is a very, very rich man. The 57-year-old American entrepreneur is the founder of Amazon and, according to Forbes, has an estimated net worth of around $203 billion. So, it’s fair to say that he’s got a spare bit of change lying around. That’s why Bezos has again found himself being painted as a villain last weekend when he attended the star-studded Baby 2 Baby charity fundraising gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Baby 2 Baby is a charity that raises money for children living in poverty and many...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Andres
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Valerie Jarrett
Person
Jeff Bezos
MarketRealist

How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Derrick

Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

Former President Barack Obama’s foundation announced Monday that it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately on Monday, New York University’s medical center said it has received a $166 million gift from...
CHARITIES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jeff Bezos Donates $100M to Name Obama Center Plaza for Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

The Obama Foundation announced Monday the receipt of its largest individual contribution to date: $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Though the gift is unrestricted, meaning the funds can be used for any purpose, Bezos did make one request: That as part of the donation, the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named the John Lewis Plaza in honor of civil rights icon John Lewis, who died in 2020.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Obama Foundation#American#Puck#Smithsonian#The Bezos Earth Fund
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s $100m gift to Obama Foundation will fund leadership training in Africa, Asia and Europe

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos announced his latest philanthropic gestures on Monday: a pair of donations to the Obama Foundation and New York University’s medical centre.Mr Bezos’s gift to the Obama Foundation was first reported on Monday morning by The New York Times – $100m in total.A spokesperson for the former president’s foundation told The Independent in an emailed statement that the funds will be used to scale existing leadership programmes launched by the charity to benefit young people across several continents.“The generous gift from Jeff Bezos will help the Foundation scale our existing domestic and global...
CHARITIES
GOBankingRates

How Much is Jeff Bezos Worth?

Since his retirement as Amazon's CEO, Jeff Bezos has been spending time sending rockets into space, including ships not only holding the iconic billionaire himself, but celebrities as well. His...
ECONOMY
Sharee B.

Amazon Employee Contacts Billionaire Bezos for Lapse in Pay

A Struggling Mom Reached Out in Desperation with Surprising Results. An Oklahoma woman by the name of Tara Jones was recently out on maternity leave when she began encountering shortages in her paychecks. Instead of letting herself go without the money needed to feed her newborn child, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS New York

Amazon Targeted In Anti-Black Friday Protests In New York City And Around The World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many people shopped Friday, anti-Black Friday groups took to the streets as part of a global day of action. Dozens of people, including Amazon workers, marched to company founder Jeff Bezos‘ Flatiron District residence in a protest against Amazon’s social and environmental practices. Activists also rallied in Europe, including in England. “If Amazon JFK can unionize, it’ll really pave the way for not just other Amazon warehouse workers but all warehouse workers in New York to, like, help collectively bargain for better qualities of life,” protester Clarissa Hernandez said. A spokesperson for Amazon said the company was the largest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado Daughter Of America’s First Man In Space to Fly In Blue Origin Rocket

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — In a room in Laura Shepard Churchley’s home in Evergreen, there are precious moments of American history. Images of her father on the moon and President John F. Kennedy watching his launch in the Freedom 7 when Alan Shepard became the first American in space. (credit: CBS) “In the White House and then he autographed it,” said Laura. The idea of Laura going to space existed long ago, when she was a child. Her father would show her the heavens. “We would go out in the backyard and we would have to identify the constellations and the different planets and...
EVERGREEN, CO
Reuters

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
POTUS
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

305K+
Followers
20K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy