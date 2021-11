PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) plans to run for Governor and will formally launch her campaign "in the weeks ahead." "Over the past few months, I’ve been encouraged by friends and supporters to consider running for Governor,” Drazan said in a statement on Monday. “Through these conversations, it has become clear that Oregonians are ready for change. They are tired of the backroom deals, the broken promises and the failed leadership. They are tired of our state consistently being in the national headlines for all the wrong reasons. Frankly, I am too."

