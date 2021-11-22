ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Law: 3 Challenges For Today’s Lawyers

By Olga V. Mack
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

The legal profession may be old, but that doesn’t mean it has everything permanently figured out. In fact, new issues pop up all the time. As corporate lawyers, we need to keep up with the times, whether that means solving fresh problems or addressing old ones that have plagued the profession...





Yonkers Tribune.

How Lawyer Jeremy Diamond Built a National Law Firm

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 18, 2021 — Few of us associate law firms with the glamor of nationwide fame. Sure, they provide a service and are good at their jobs. But to the general public, few lawyers and firms reach high levels of celebrity. Diamond & Diamond Lawyers...
YONKERS, NY
abovethelaw.com

Watering Down The Rule Of Law

Joe and Chris discuss the Rittenhouse verdict and the limits of self-defense standards. Specifically, at what point can stripping a case of all its context rob it of value. Meanwhile, Sheriffs are refusing to enforce laws — usually vaccine and mask requirements. What are the limits of prosecutorial discretion and, how in the world is it okay for an activist group to offer scholarships to law enforcement for neglecting their duties? Finally, we check in on NYU’s FedSoc chapter where board members resigned after learning that the group is doing… exactly what the Federalist Society is created to do.
LAW
thekatynews.com

Do You Have to Become a Lawyer with a Law Degree?

For someone who is passionate about law, the idea of working as anything but an attorney may seem odd. But there are many students with a strong interest in law that may have other career ambitions as well. While a lawyer is the typical career path for someone in the field, legal studies can also help you advance in a variety of other industries as well.
EDUCATION
#Lawyers#Startup#Mental Health#Mental Wellness#Burnout#Oss#Buddhist
abovethelaw.com

Informed Advice (Part II): Lessons For Lawyers From The Tax And Accounting Industry

In the finance world, material weaknesses — or instances when a company doesn’t have control over its financial reporting — are a bad problem to have. For publicly listed companies, it means that an independent firm has concluded an audit and must include commentary on the “lack of control” in their audit report about the company. This can cause the company’s stock price to go down, and it is not uncommon for someone to lose their job.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abovethelaw.com

Female Lawyers Are Out-Billing Their Male Counterparts

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to Thomson Reuters’ Stellar Performance: Skills and Progression Mid-Year Survey, how many more hours per year are female attorneys identified as “standout lawyers” billing compared with their male counterparts?. Hint: Unsurprisingly, female attorneys are among the most...
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

‘Parental rights’ activists say schools are hiding curriculum. Really?

We are now in the middle of a new outcry for “parental rights” in public schools — an issue that has repeatedly flared in U.S. history. As I noted in a previous post, we’ve heard it over the decades when, for example, some parents objected to the racial desegregation of schools, or to the expansion of regular curricular material to include Black history and achievements, or to comprehensive sex education.
SOCIETY
abovethelaw.com

Managing Partners Should Micromanage Less

As discussed in a previous article, managing partners at law firms have a difficult job. Not only do many of these attorneys need to bill time to clients, but they also need to fulfill a number of administrative functions at a firm. Even though managing partners have so much to do, some of them can micromanage the smallest things about an office. This is usually very inefficient, and managing partners should avoid micromanaging and should delegate tasks to other people at a firm.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Building A Client-Centric Law Firm

Today’s law firm clients are requiring a level of engagement that extends well beyond legal outcomes. Clients want and need a firm that serves as a strategic partner, one that understands how legal services help support the entirety of the clients’ businesses. Increasingly, they want their legal representatives to be partners, especially clients with multiple, often overlapping needs.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheConversationAU

First Nations children are still being removed at disproportionate rates. Cultural assumptions about parenting need to change

Child protection processes in Australia have a history of injustice that disproportionately targets and harms First Nations children, families and communities. As a result, contemporary child protection systems and associated professions have sought to distance themselves from explicitly racist past policies and practices by apologising for their past involvement in the Stolen Generations and committing to change. Yet child protection systems continue to operate on assumptions about race and class that increase inequalities and injustices against First Nations families. In a Queensland study published in 2018 that used data from 2010-2011, Indigeneity was found to be a greater predictor of “subsequent child...
RELATIONSHIPS
abovethelaw.com

Big Lie Election Lawyers Benchslapped To The Tune Of $180K

US Magistrate Judge N.Reid Neureiter is pissed. He just dropped a blistering sanctions order on Gary D. Fielder and Ernest J. Walker, a couple of Colorado lawyers who wandered into the wrong courtroom with their Big Lie antics. And still they ought to raise a glass to His Honor on Thursday in gratitude that they didn’t have to cough up a whole lot more, since $180,000 doesn’t begin to cover the “real” bill for teams of lawyers from Gibson Dunn; Kaplan, Hecker & Fink; Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck; and multiple state AG offices.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw’s Choices In The War For Talent: More Flexibility Or More Money

It’s clear that following the COVID-19 pandemic, when almost all lawyers were working remotely, individuals have realized that the traditional 9-5 office-based approach just isn’t the only option anymore. It is in the best interest of firms to address their flexible working policies, as our research shows the next biggest single factor firms can continue to meaningfully compete on is pay. Firms must either offer flexible working options or pay their lawyers very well if they are successfully to attract, recruit, and retain the best people for their business.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Evolve The Law Podcast: Law360 Pulse’s Kerry Benn

Is the Director of Series, Surveys, and Data at Law360 — a leading source for legal news which employs over 170 reporters, editors, and news assistants, and publishes over 200 stories every business day. This week’s Evolve the Law Podcast was recorded with ETL Host and Contributing Editor Ian Connett...
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 11.22.21

* New York’s “Nourish Bill” will encourage farmers to send their surplus produce to food banks. This is the kind of corn-y I can get behind! [WIVB]. * Texas passes law that puts penalties on being too good of a Samaritan. [The Battalion]. * If you’ve served your country and...
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

The Contract Topics On The Business World’s Mind

As we navigate the fourth quarter of 2021 and prepare to enter the new year, certain contract-related topics are taking center stage at large companies. To get a sense of which topics are trending among Above the Law’s readership, we took a detailed look at “intent data” compiled by Bombora, the leading provider of B2B sales and marketing data. Intent data is privacy-compliant user data that measures spikes in activity across a network of websites to identify areas of increased interest.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

The Top Reasons For eFiling Rejections

In the days of paper court filings, you could hand the clerk a document and directly address any of their concerns in-person. Now, eFiled documents are too often returned with a note — or, worse, no note at all — with sometimes-confusing directives. In this free white paper, our friends...
POLITICS
Macomb Daily

Ask the Lawyer: Boss jumps the gun on federal law, mandates vaccines now

Q: My boss announced that, effective Nov. 30, all employees must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, and must be completely vaccinated by Dec. 15. I understood that under the new federal law mandating vaccines, employees like me would have a couple of months to get this done. Can he do this?
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Learn How Your Firm Can Succeed In A Post-Pandemic Future

Since the spring of 2020, COVID-19 has sparked radical changes in our personal and professional lives. But the question that should be on everyone’s mind today is: What’s next?. While it’s tempting to imagine that everything will return to what was once considered “normal,” the reality is that, in adapting...
PUBLIC HEALTH

