ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Attorney General Shapiro visits Erie to speak with Erie County Office of Drug and Alcohol Abuse

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqIW7_0d4DX4hI00

Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Erie on November 22nd and spoke with experts at the Erie County Office of Drug and Alcohol Abuse.

Shapiro said that the data on drug overdose deaths has increased in counties across the commonwealth during the pandemic.

After speaking with experts from the County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Office, Shapiro said that the number of drug overdose deaths in Erie County has not been as high as they were in 2017 and 2018.

Shapiro said that this decrease speaks to the work of Erie County Office which will only be furthered by national settlement dollars.

Multiple townships discuss using ARP funding for employee bonuses

“How they would these resources from the national settlement to use, specifically using it for what I’ll call the ancillary services, how we transport people to treatment, how we provide child care, and I have great confidence in the leadership here in Erie County that when those dollars start to flow early next year they will be put to good use,” said Josh Shapiro, PA Attorney General.

Representatives from the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Office said that there are services available for those suffering from addiction including programs to help get people back on their feet.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

Gov. Wolf announces new principles from Pa. Redistricting Advisory Council

HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council is ready to take suggestions about drawing the next map of congressional voting districts. Gov. Wolf said the Council has finalized a set of guiding principles of legal, representation and process recommendations to be considered when evaluating the fairness of a congressional […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Bill seeks to boost Pa. economy by increasing job creation tax credits

HARRISBURG –— Seeking to help the economy in the commonwealth, Pennsylvania Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49) has introduced legislation that would increase tax credits for jobs created in the state’s Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ). “We need to have more tools to promote job creation in Pennsylvania, and my bill would provide one such tool,” said Sen. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

School districts in the Erie region facing staffing shortages

School systems are facing staffing shortages here in the region. This has led to at least one district to advertise on television for substitute teachers. We reached out to school representatives about the ongoing issue. As the pandemic began, Erie Public School officials started to notice a decrease in staffing. The led the Erie School […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: State reports 7,569 new cases of COVID-19; 98 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,569 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, bringing the statewide total to 1,704,528.  The department is also reporting 98 new deaths, for a statewide total of 33,101 deaths. There are 3,349 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 763 people are in […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy