Investing in Growth Stocks with Prof. Cherry talks with The Motley Fool

Stocks are typically best thought of as long-term investments, but fantasy stock contests are fixing that. Investing in stocks or crypto is a risky business, as anyone who's ever bottomed out on a bad investment will tell you. But that doesn't mean that there aren't ways to minimize that risk, and even make it work for you. While it's true that the overwhelming majority of traders lose money, that is largely due to their own inexperience as opposed to something inherent in the market. The best thing that any prospective trader can do is to educate themselves about stocks and the market. Fantasy trading contests like StockBattle are a great way to get some practice while making a few bucks in the process, all in a low-risk, fun setting.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO