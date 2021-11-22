ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM Update: Cold and breezy tonight, with chilly conditions persisting through Tuesday

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures in the low 50s this afternoon felt a good deal colder behind a cold front that whipped up winds across the area. Gusts past 30 mph were common. Although we saw some sunshine in the afternoon, clouds tended to win out. That only added to the brisk feel. And we’re...

WKRG

FREEZE WARNING: Temperatures dropping below freezing tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Friday, Gulf Coast! We had a lovely and chilly day today with temperatures around the upper 50’s. Anticipate a COLD night ahead. There is a FREEZE WARNING in place for Greene and George counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties overnight tonight through early Saturday morning. This means below freezing temps are expected for the first time this year in the those spots.
MOBILE, AL
wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow With Accumulations Possible

11-27-21: Saturday afternoon weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 11-27-21: Saturday's weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Sunshine again tomorrow with highs in the 30s & 40s. NW wind gusting near 30 mph will make it FEEL below freezing for most of the day. MUCH Colder Day For Tuesday. Updated:...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
KFDM-TV

Snow, rain, wildfires: Severe weather impacting several parts of the country

WASHINGTON (SBG)- We're 48 hours from what's projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, and tonight, people coast-to-coast are preparing for potential disruptions. In the Pacific Northwest, a major rain system is forming. Western Washington is already under a flood watch with forecasters projecting at...
wabi.tv

Snow ending then chilly and breezy this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that has brought snowfall to the region will lift north today. Snow showers will taper off this morning for everywhere except northern Maine where snow showers will taper off in the afternoon. West winds will pick up today and gusts between 20-30 mph. Some blowing snow is possible, mainly in northern Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Washington Post

Friday, with 40 mph gusts, told us to start thinking of wind chill

As autumn wanes, we saw signs on Friday of one of the meteorological mainstays of the season to come. We renewed our acquaintance with the stiff northwest winds that speak of winter and help create winter’s wind chill. To cite the wind chill, a measure of how cold we feel...
WDBJ7.com

Dry, chilly through the weekend

High pressure will be centered over the Gulf leading to a warm front that will be pushed toward the region Saturday followed by a cold front Sunday. Neither front is expected to bring much shower activity. This means the weekend should remain mostly dry. The low humidity combined with the...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
nycweathernow.com

NYC Very Chilly Breezy Saturday

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. The fresh breeze and gusty winds continue today, although things will be tapering off a bit as the day goes on. We’re also watching a wave of low pressure that’ll move through the Great Lakes, upstate NY, and into New England tomorrow, but the majority of precip will be to our north and northeast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Breezy With A Little More Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect breezy weather with a little more sunshine in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees. Sunday will be breezy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 41 degrees. Temperatures will still in the 40s for most of the week. A flurry mixed with light rain is possible on Monday, but chances are low.
CHICAGO, IL

