Camarillo man facing attempted murder charges after stabbing man at restaurant

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A Camarillo man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man at a restaurant and bar.

It happened early Friday morning just after 2 a.m. at a restaurant on the 2100 block of Pickwick Drive in Camarillo.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the business and found a 53-year-old Camarillo man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was forced to undergo surgery after his condition worsened. He is now listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators later identified a 45-year-old Camarillo man as the suspect in the stabbing. Detectives said the man also punctured the tires on the victim's vehicle.

At around 4:45 p.m. Friday, deputies took the suspect into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Ventura County Sheriff's Pre-Trial Detention Facility where he awaits possible charges for attempted murder and vandalism.

His bail has been set at $510,000.

