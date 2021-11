I remember when I did this for Abby and she absolutely was so happy. In fact, I might do it for her this year. Even if she is a teenager, she needs a little magic, too.😊. Naughty lists? Nice lists? No child wants to see their name on the naughty list. Here are several Personalized Santa Letter websites that I used and friends have used in the past. One donates to Toys for Tots for the season. I thought I'd put together a helpful list. From what I can remember the letters are so cute with the signature of the "jolly" man himself, Santa. There was nothing like seeing Abby's eyes get real bright and her smile so big. And she still talks about it to this day.

