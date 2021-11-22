ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euroclear Appoints Michal Paprocki as Its New Chief Information Officer

By Felipe Erazo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuroclear, a Belgium-based securities clearing firm, announced that it had appointed Michal Paprocki as Chief Information Officer on Monday. According to the press release, he previously worked in the company as Chief Technology Officer for three years and acted as interim CIO with Marc De Rycke. Before joining the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Information Officer#New Technologies#Cio#The Euroclear Group#Ing Tech Poland#Euroclear Group#Mfex Group Acquisition#Fundsettle#Anti Money Laundering
