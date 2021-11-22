ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

These Color Curl Creams Are a Total Game-Changer for Natural Hair

By Eden Stuart
Byrdie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to natural hair, no two journeys are alike. From when we embrace our curls to how we choose to do so (one of the first big decisions you’re likely to make is whether to go for the big chop or a slow transition), everyone has a unique...

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Cardi B Claps Back at Natural Hair Haters ‘There Is No Such Thing As Bad Hair. All Hair Is Good!’

Rapper, wife, and mother of two went to social media on Saturday to show off her postpartum natural hair care results. The 29-year-old rapper shared how she feared her hair would fall out after the birth of her son and also discussed that with consistent use of her much talked about avocado conditioning mask and drinking alkaline water that her hair “has actually been growing,” showing a pic of her hair natural hair for proof.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

Experts Reveal the Most Flattering Hair Colors For Blue Eyes

There are many factors to take into consideration when finding your perfect hair color. You should look at your skin tone, undertones, and eye color. Hairstylists know what hair colors complement blue eyes best. There are a lot of factors to take into consideration before trying a new hair color:...
HAIR CARE
Byrdie

13 Claw Clip Hairstyles That'll Upgrade Your Everyday Look

Wearing claw clips have become so on-trend and it makes sense. They can be incredibly chic and add a certain effortlessness to any outfit, while also being practical. You can use them to throw your hair up when you're on the run and even keep pesky flyaways out of your face.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Hello Magazine

Ruth Langsford's hair hack is a game-changer – and just £19

Ruth Langsford revealed her clever trick for revitalising damaged hair on This Morning – and her favourite products are currently in the Space NK Black Friday sale!. The TV star has gorgeous blonde highlights, but anyone with coloured hair will know it can be difficult to keep it looking shiny and healthy, let alone preventing the dreaded split ends.
HAIR CARE
Telegraph

The Duchess of Cambridge's natural curls are her boldest hair move yet

While attending the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled, as ever, in an emerald floor-length sequined Jenny Packham dress. But while her ensemble has been seen before, her hairstyle is brand new. Gone was Kate's familiar smoothed-out blow dry and...
HAIR CARE
temptalia.com

Best & Worst of Anastasia Cream Cheek Colors

Here’s a recap of my reviews of Anastasia’s Summer Collection, which featured three new formulas: a cream bronzer, cream blush, and cream highlighter. Anastasia Sun Kissed Cream Bronzer ($35.00 for 0.4 oz.) is a very light, yellowy brown with warm undertones and a natural matte finish. It didn't add... Anastasia...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Hair Colour#Natural Hair#Long Hair#Straight Hair#Afro#Jamaican
naturallycurly.com

How to Properly Prep Your Hair for At-Home Hair Color

This Is How to Properly Prep Your Hair for (At-Home) Hair Color. Let me just say that, before we even get into all of this, if you want the best kind of color, it really is best to see a professional. They are trained in how to not only give you great results but how to treat your hair so that there is as little damage as possible. With all of that being said, because I am someone who enjoys doing my own hair, I’d be lying to you if I said that I haven’t dyed my hair at home far more than I’ve paid someone else to do it. And over the years, through a bit of trial and error, I’ve figured out a few things that absolutely must be done to prep my tresses; that’s what I want to share with you today.
HAIR CARE
phl17.com

All Natural Haircare Products That Promote Hair Growth

T Miche’ Collection offers natural hair growth products that stimulates hair growth and repairs damaged hair. Our products are infused with Moringa for 24-48 hours in which is our powerhouse ingredient for healthy hair growth. All products are unisex. Start your hair growth journey today! Visit tmichecollection.com for more information and to shop the collection.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

This Olivia Wilde-Approved Cream Highlighter Is Key to a Natural Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we look back, we’re not sure how we ever did our makeup without any highlight. It’s such a vital part in our routine now, whether we’re going for full glam or a no-makeup makeup look. The latter look can be a little tricky though when our highlight is so glittery.
MAKEUP
TODAY.com

13 best curl creams for defined, bouncy locks in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Convincing curls...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
TrendHunter.com

Natural Hair Color-Preserving Serums

Arey is the first brand to target grey hair with a proactive and holistic approach. The natural brand is launching its second product, dubbed To The Root, which targets grey hairs by reversing the greying process. To The Root is a hair serum made with clean ingredients. The serum is...
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

5 Trending Hair Colors To Inspire Your Winter Vibe

Gen Z has a hot take on hair color: Processed blonde is cheugy. They said the same thing about skinny jeans, and while people had thoughts and counterpoints, we're still seeing and wearing slouchy denim. Plus, in the case of hair color, this likewise dramatic stance on blonde might actually be validating, considering that natural blondes make up only roughly about 2% of the global population — and the rest are faking it.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Hairsprays For Color-Treated Hair

To keep your color looking vibrant, choose hairsprays that aren’t too alcohol-heavy; or, use a hairspray that contains nourishing ingredients to counteract alcohol’s drying effects, suggests celebrity hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein, who spoke to Elite Daily for this article. She says that sprays with a lot of alcohol can take away much-needed moisture, and that in turn can contribute to color fading, so naturally, the best hairsprays for color-treated hair contain little to no alcohol, and do contain ingredients that help nourish and protect your hair.
HAIR CARE
newyorkcitynews.net

How to Add Waves or Curls to Your Clip-in Hair Extensions?

Beachy waves and soft curls are the new trends that have taken the fashion world by storm. If you have thin or sparse hair on your head, using hair extensions clip in options is an ideal choice. If you are new to hair extensions, this article is the best guide...
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Curling Irons For Long Hair

When you have long hair, styling it in curls and waves can be a time-consuming process if you're using the wrong tool. The best curling irons for long hair have a longer barrel — generally, the barrel should be 2 inches longer than your typical iron (and note that there’s a difference between an iron’s length and width) — so that more of your hair can be wrapped around the tool. This, in turn, allows the iron to heat your hair more evenly since it won't be wrapped in layers, which means your hair will curl faster and be exposed to less heat (and less heat equals less damage in the long run).
HAIR CARE
Byrdie

Learn How Awapuhi Can Take Your Hair to the Next Level

If you’ve been on TikTok recently (or probably on your Instagram by now), there’s a chance you’ve seen a few videos with a mysterious-looking plant that people call “nature’s shampoo” or “shampoo ginger.” The videos commonly feature people curiously squeezing a suspiciously-shaped, pine cone-looking plant filled with rich nectar, or people in lush, tropical locales squeezing said plant on their hair to wash it under waterfalls. It all seems pretty magical, which had us curious to learn more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Byrdie

African Culture Was at the Core of Beauty Looks From The Harder They Fall

What do Black-ish, Mixed-ish, Grown-ish, Matrix Reloaded, and Matrix Revolutions all have in common? Araxi Lindsey, the talented hair department lead behind the popular franchises. Lindsey, who has also worked as the personal hairstylist for Tracee Ellis Ross and Jada Pinkett Smith, has won an Emmy for her innovative approach to on-screen styling. When it comes to hair in Hollywood, she's become the go-to person for creating natural hairstyles that not only look good but enhance each character's persona.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy