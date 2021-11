Like many manufacturers, General Motors is fully onboard the electric bandwagon, developing new Ultium architecture, battery tech, and a slew of new models under its various sub-brands. From Chevrolet, we know an electric Silverado will be revealed early in the new year, GMC has revived Hummer as a new model lineup, and as far as luxury goes, Cadillac is going all-in with the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq and Celestiq, both arriving before 2024. But what comes next for the Warren, Michigan-based brand?

