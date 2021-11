When it comes to cooking, Bobby Flay sure knows what he is doing. For this recipe, we took a Flay classic and added our own twist, and we'll share a little more on that later. Sometimes, the task of cooking fish can be daunting, but we're here to assure you that it's easy, and the result will be a restaurant-quality meal. If you want to get a taste of a great dish in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this grilled halibut with a twist. Not only does the halibut look amazing, totally worthy of a photo on your Instagram feed, but it tastes just as good.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO