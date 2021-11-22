ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Harrison County (West Virginia) sees rising infection rate, 5 COVID deaths added Monday to bring total to 178

By Josiah Cork STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday’s daily COVID count from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR), Harrison County accounted for five of 32 newly reported deaths. Harrison County has also been on a long streak of being listed as either red or orange on...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Clarksburg (West Virginia) fire leads to medical transport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An elderly resident was transported by Harrison County EMS for smoke inhalation Friday following a small fire in Clarksburg Towers. Clarksburg Fire Capt. Patrick SanJulian said the fire was caused by an unattended candle on the building's first floor. "It caused a small fire, mostly...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Harrison County, West Virginia couple face felony child neglect charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Meadowbrook couple accused of leaving their children unsupervised while “unknown individuals attempted to sexually exploit the children via the internet” has been charged with felony child neglect. Thomas Dale Wright, 40, and wife Amanda J. Finch, also known as Amanda J. Wright, 37, were...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, accepting applications for 2022 Community Arts Project grants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County is accepting applications for its Community Arts Project Grants for 2022. The year 2021 has continued to be unprecedented in terms of how it has impacted our local arts and culture organizations. If an organization was awarded a grant last year and was unable to complete its project, it is encouraged to still apply for a Community Arts Project Grant for 2022.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,072 additional cases over two days with 3,465 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,950 additional coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving and 6,122 on Friday, for a two-day total of 12,072. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,039 cases per day, up 51.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.72 million infections statewide. Case counts have been rising over the past month, most rapidly in counties ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Morristown Minute

The Rising COVID Rate in Morris County, A NJ Comparison

After an initial increase between March and April of 2020, COVID-19 cases began to drop in Morris County leveling off to an average of about 20 new cases per day. As the pandemic ravaged the country and the world, Morris County held out below average in infection rate for seven months following COVID-19s introduction to the United States.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wchstv.com

West Virginia pandemic death total tops 4,800 with another 47 deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The pandemic death total in West Virginia has topped 4,800 with the reporting of 47 more coronavirus-related deaths. State Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed the deaths Wednesday in a news release. Forty-three of the deaths are new, while four others are the result of the reconciliation of death certificates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Castle News

Another COVID death brings November total to 23

Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, state health officials said. The county’s death total is now to 285. The death total for November is 23 after 20 deaths in October. There were also 57 confirmed and 45 probable cases reported Wednesday. The county’s totals since the beginning of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WVNews

Pair of Taylor County (West Virginia) residents dies of COVID-19

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two more Taylor County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, a Grafton-Taylor County Health Department official confirmed Monday. Dr. David Bender, the county’s public health officer, said the 45th and 46th deceased residents include a 53-year-old female and 95-year-old male. "We send our...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
enquirerjournal.com

County sees uptick in COVID cases, positivity rate

UNION COUNTY — As of Monday (Nov. 22), the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) reports 130,169 Union County residents have been at least partially vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, 122,074 fully vaccinated. According to NC DHHS data updated on Monday, the total of cumulative cases...
UNION COUNTY, NC
YourErie

Erie County sees a weekly total of 1,593 cases of COVID-19

In the past week the latest COVID-19 numbers have remained in the triple digits in the Erie region. From Saturday November 13th to Monday November 15th, the Erie County Health Department reported a three day total of 638 new cases of COVID-19. The on Tuesday November 16th, the department of health reported an additional 205 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

