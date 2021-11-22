ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Scouting the Interstate Eight

By Shaw News reports
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season: 9-6 Top returners: Troyer Carlson, so. (G), Jacob Harrison, sr. (G), Johnny Spallasso, jr. (G) Key newcomers: Gevon Grant, jr., (G), Parker Violett, so. (F) Worth noting: The Knights have almost an entirely new team this year, but have depth across the board with two-way players. ... Kaneland boasts...

basketball.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Scouting the Metro Suburban

IC Catholic PrepCoach: Todd Fisher (third season) Last season's record: 9-5 overall, 9-3 in conference. Top returning players: Claire Wagner, sr. (F, 5-11); Analisa Raffaelli, so. (G, 5-6) Top new players: Allie Geiger, so. (F, 5-11); Kelsey McDonough, so. (G, 5-5); Frances Cook, sr. (G, 5-5) Worth noting: The Knights...
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Herald

Scouting the Fox Valley

Burlington CentralCoach: Collin Kalamatas (third season) Last season's record: 13-2, 7-0 FVC (FVC Tournament champions) Top returners: Taylor Charles, sr., F, 6-2; Becca Carani, sr., G, 5-8; Rylie DuVal, sr., G, 5-7 Key newcomers: Emma Payton, so., F, 6-0 Worth noting: The Rockets didn't drop an FVC game last season,...
BURLINGTON, IL
Daily Herald

Scouting the Southwest Prairie

Top returning players: Nylah Davis, jr.; Lovely Tua Link, sr.; Joyce Tua Link, jr.; Lillian Luongsomkham, sr. Top new players: Mekiyah Davis, jr.; Mahogany Frazier, sr.; Miyah Gooch, jr.; Diamond Samuels, so.; Karyssa Stewart, jr.; Amya Taylor, so; Arika Taylor, jr.; Aubrey Weems, so. Worth noting: There's no question that...
BASKETBALL
Daily Herald

Scouting the DuKane

Top returners: Brooke Carlson, so. (G, 5-6).; Tessa Towers, sr. (F, 6-5).; Claire Nazos, sr. (G, 5-5) Top newcomers: Addison Prewitt, fr. (G, 5-8).; Hallie Crane, fr. (F, 5-9) Worth noting: Batavia certainly has one of the more potent 1-2 punches teams will see this year with Carlson and Towers returning. Carlson, already one of the top players in the conference as a sophomore should only get better after her 14.5 point and nearly four assists per game output last year. Towers, a Wisconsin recruit, has long been a double-double machine and averaged 17.1 and 12.3 rebounds per game last season. Nazos, a Dubuque recruit, is a steady shooter from the outside and a multiyear starter. Don't overlook Nicole McLaughlin, an honorable mention all-conference selection last year. "There is a great mix of experienced seniors and talented youth. Batavia will get varsity contributions from all four classes this season. Tessa Towers leads that way and continues to get better and better. Brooke Carlson is as dynamic as they come with the ball in her hands," Jensen said.
BATAVIA, IL
Daily Herald

Scouting the Central Suburban League

Here's a look at the girls basketball season for schools in the Daily Herald circulation area in the Central Suburban League. Maine South HawksCoach: Jeff Hamann, (fourth season, 59-21) Last season's record: 14-3, 10-0 in the CSL South. Top returning players: Emily Pape, sr, (F, 6-1), Caroline Barker, sr. (G,...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
On3.com

Scouting Report: Ohio Bobcats

It is time for game number three of The Kentucky Classic. Tonight at 7:00 the Kentucky Wildcats will host the Ohio Bobcats in what will be the best test until at least December 11 at Notre Dame. The Bobcats were a NCAA Tournament team last season led by second round pick Jason Preston and even advanced to the Round of 32 with a #13 over #4 win against Virginia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Cary-Grove wins Class 6A football championship

Cary-Grove's defense held tight when it had to Saturday and the Trojans completed an undefeated season with a stunning 37-36 win over top-ranked East St. Louis in the Class 6A state championship football game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. The Trojans (14-0) won their second state title since 2018, and...
CARY, IL
247Sports

Scouting preview: Baylor

Arizona State (2-2) is set to take on No. 6 Baylor (4-0) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. AZT in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Nassau of the Bahamas. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Baylor is the reigning national champion after it posted a...
ARIZONA STATE
thechampaignroom.com

Scouting Report: Cincinnati Bearcats

Illinois will suit up on Monday evening against the Cincinnati Bearcats, its first game back since the disappointing loss to Marquette just a week ago in Milwaukee. The matchup will take place in Kansas City, Mo., as part of the Hall of Fame Classic. The Illini will play in the first of two games tonight. Arkansas vs. Kansas State is the other contest on the docket, setting up a potential rematch against former Illini head coach Bruce Weber.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kentucky Kernel

Scouting report: Malik Cunningham

“He's a special talent,” UK defensive coordinator Brad White said about the Louisville quarterback prior to Kentucky’s game against the Cardinals this Saturday. Cunningham has been one of the most lethal dual-threat quarterbacks in not only the ACC this season, but the entire nation. His 2,589 passing yards and 18 touchdowns have been complemented all season long by his 933 rushing yards and 18 scores as well—Cunningham keeps defenses guessing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders Podcast: Scouting the Cowboys

Before the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys was kind enough to spend a little over an hour previewing the game with me. Dak Prescott’s comeback season and where he struggles. Who’s playing WR for the Cowboys with Amari Cooper...
NFL
Daily Herald

Glenbrook South denies Stevenson title at Palatine

Glenbrook South senior captains Cooper Noard and Nick Martinelli slowly walked behind the bench area to find a spot to quietly celebrate late Saturday afternoon. With just over six minutes left in the championship game of the Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic, Noard and Martinelli wanted to put a bow on a fantastic team effort.
PALATINE, IL
Corn Nation

Samori Toure: A Scouting Perspective

Since transferring from Montana, Samori Toure has lived up to the hype as he leads Nebraska in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Against Wisconsin Toure put his entire skill set on display making plays at all three levels. With Toure about to end his Husker career it’s a perfect time to look at his NFL outlook in this week’s Scouting Perspective.
NFL
Daily Herald

Lockport upends Maine South for 8A football title

Maine South couldn't crack Lockport's defense and fell 24-6 in the Class 8A state championship game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. The Hawks (12-2) were seeking the sixth state title in school history, and their first since 2016. Lockport (13-1) won its third state crown, and its first since 2003.
LOCKPORT, IL
Daily Herald

Brown, No. 12 Michigan women top Mississippi State 64-48

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Leigha Brown scored a season-high 23 points, Naz Hillmon had her third straight double-double and No. 12 Michigan defeated Mississippi State 64-48 on Saturday in the Dayton Beach Invitational. Hillmon, a game after becoming the third Wolverine to surpass 1,600 points and 800 rebounds, scored 18...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Herald

Warren gets past Carmel for tournament crown

There were a lot of ups and downs for the boys basketball teams from Warren and Carmel Catholic Saturday afternoon in the championship game of the Grant/Mundelein Thanksgiving Tournament. The Blue Devils fell behind 8-0 right out of the gates as the Corsairs came out on fire offensively. But despite...
BASKETBALL
Daily Herald

Wheaton North is Class 7A football champion

Wheaton North won the fourth state football championship in school history and first since 1986 Saturday, beating St. Rita 35-6 in the Class 7A title game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. The Falcons (13-1) bolted to a 21-0 halftime lead and never looked back, dominating play throughout the game. Check...
DEKALB, IL
Daily Herald

Hersey nips Barrington for title at Buffalo Grove

The best part of Saturday's exciting championship girls basketball game of the Bison Classic at Buffalo Grove High School is that fans get to see the same two teams (Hersey and Barrington) play each other again in just two days at Barrington High School in a Mid-Suburban League crossover. Round...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
