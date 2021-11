When it comes to producing elite basketball talent, the state of Kentucky seems to be quickly improving. Already in the class of 2023 you’ve seen Indiana swing and miss on top-60 prospects from the Bluegrass State in forward Kaleb Glenn and guard Reed Sheppard, who are headed to Louisville and Kentucky, respectively. This follows the state producing just one top-100 talent in the three prior classes and generally speaking lagging far behind the state of Indiana in that regard.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO