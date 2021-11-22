Texas high school football: 3rd round matchups, schedule for state playoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the “Sweet 16” round of the Texas high school football playoffs. Twelve Austin-area teams are still in contention for a state title, playing third round games during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

You can watch a doubleheader of Texas high school football Friday on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com.

Westlake takes on PSJA North in the 6A-Division 2 playoffs from San Antonio’s Alamodome at 4 p.m. Friday on KBVO and KXAN.com. Liberty Hill and Rouse will follow Westlake on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7 p.m. from Pflugerville’s The Pfield.

The livestream will be available online to all in the Austin TV market.

Here’s the full third round schedule for Austin-area playoff teams.

Bowie (10-2) vs. Brennan (12-0) | Friday at 7 p.m. | New Braunfels Canyon Cougar Stadium

Lake Travis (10-2) vs. United South (9-3) | Friday at 2 p.m. | Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)

Vandegrift (11-1) vs. Edinburg Vela (12-0) | Friday at 4 p.m. | Cabaniss Stadium (Corpus Christi)

Westlake (12-0) vs. PSJA North (10-2) | Friday at 4 p.m. | Alamodome (San Antonio)

Cedar Park (7-5) vs. Katy Paetow (11-1) | Friday at 1 p.m. | Waller ISD Stadium

Rouse (11-1) vs. Liberty Hill (10-2) | Friday at 7 p.m. | The Pfield (Pflugerville)

Marble Falls (9-3) vs. Alamo Heights (12-0) | Friday at 7 p.m. | Tiger Stadium (Dripping Springs)

LBJ (12-0) vs Boerne (9-2) | Saturday at 12 p.m. | Alamodome (San Antonio)

Fredericksburg (8-4) vs. Pleasanton (9-3) | Friday at 7 p.m. |

Wimberley (10-2) vs. Cuero (11-1) | Friday at 12 p.m. | Alamodome (San Antonio)

Lago Vista (8-3) vs. Edna (10-2)

