ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Arsenal and Republic of Ireland star Katie McCabe signs with women's football brand Miss Kick as first big-name ambassador to join up

By Kathryn Batte For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Arsenal and Republic of Ireland star Katie McCabe has become the first global athlete for women’s football brand Miss Kick.

The company was founded in 2018 when former Manchester City and Liverpool player Grace Vella realised that kit, culture, confidence and credibility were lacking in female sport.

Vella spoke to Sportsmail in May about how the brand has grown from selling t-shirts at her dad’s football tournament into a global movement with members all over the world. And now Republic of Ireland captain McCabe is the first big-name player to get on board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9Xq6_0d4DRF6m00
Katie McCabe has become the first major name to jump on board with Miss Kick 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuKfm_0d4DRF6m00
The Arsenal and Republic of Ireland star spoke of her excitement at the deal 

‘I was really excited when I heard about the brand values and how passionate Grace is about Miss Kick,’ McCabe said.

‘I saw myself in it, especially with the inclusion of girls in football. When I was growing up there was never anything like this, you were wearing men’s clothes, men’s size shirts. So for Miss Kick and Grace to come in and establish themselves in the market is fantastic.

‘I gave my younger sister some Miss Kick headbands recently and she absolutely loved them. ‘It gives girls in Ireland the chance to have that inclusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRg9h_0d4DRF6m00
McCabe says the brand offers another level of inclusion in the women's game 

‘Grace knows the difficulties we have as women in football at times and she gives young girls the chance to be a part of something. The work they do in the community is fantastic.’

McCabe, who was named Arsenal’s Fans’ Player of the Season for 2020-2021, says she is proud of being the first professional player to join Miss Kick and believes other players will want to get on board in the future.

‘I’m quite smug about it actually. When I initially met Grace I was so excited. The work they do at grassroots level and the work they will be doing in the future is fantastic. The brand values really replicate what I’m about so I’m really excited to be the first ambassador on board.

‘Being a professional footballer and being in a team like Arsenal and representing the Republic of Ireland, you have a duty of care to young players. You need to be a role model in a sense and I think with Miss Kick it’s something different, it’s bold and that’s why I really wanted to be a part of it.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10a1wz_0d4DRF6m00
McCabe was named Arsenal’s Fans’ Player of the Season for 2020-2021

Katie McCabe has joined Miss Kick as their first global athlete. To find out more about the brand, head to misskick.com

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Former BYU Star Ashley Hatch Makes History In USWNT Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU women’s soccer star Ashley Hatch made history in her debut with the United States Women’s National Team. Hatch and USWNT played against Australia in an international friendly match on Friday, November 26. Less than 30 seconds after kickoff, Hatch buried the ball into the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Amateur John Astley stuns defending champion Neil Robertson in York

Defending champion Neil Robertson was stunned by amateur John Astley in the first round of the UK Championship in York Astley, 32, fell off the professional tour last year but fired a break of 119 in the seventh frame en route to a 6-2 win.Astley is the second amateur to beat a UK champion this week after Shaun Murphy was knocked out by China’s Si Jiahui on the opening day.The defending champion bows out.Neil Robertson succumbs to an impressive performance by current amateur John Astley, who reaches round two of the UK Championship for the first time since 2013.#CazooUKChampionship @CazooUK...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Mccabe
olympics.com

Indian women’s football squad named for Brazil tour

A 23-member Indian women’s football team has been named for the four-nation tournament in Brazil from next week. India, ranked No. 57 in the world, will be flying to Manaus in Brazil on Sunday to play three higher-ranked opponents. Hosts Brazil are world No. 7, Chile 37th and Venezuela are 56th in the world rankings.
FIFA
Yardbarker

Arsenal legend names two ideal signings to solve the “biggest” issue in Mikel Arteta’s squad

Ex-Gunner Michael Thomas has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about potential Arsenal transfers ahead of January. The former Arsenal midfielder, who scored that famous title-winning goal against Liverpool at Anfield in 1989, believes his old side could still do with some strengthening even after making so many changes to the squad in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jamison Gibson-Park: Scrum-half joins Johnny Sexton in missing Ireland's Pumas game

Jamison Gibson-Park will join Ireland captain Johnny Sexton in missing Ireland's final autumn Test against Argentina through injury. Scrum-half Gibson-Park has a thigh injury while fly-half Sexton has been ruled out for up to six weeks after twisting an ankle and knee in Saturday's 29-20 win against New Zealand. Leinster...
WORLD
Bemidji Pioneer

The Rink Live signs Team USA goaltender Maddie Rooney as brand ambassador

Forum Communications announced Monday that it is partnering with athletes to expand The Rink Live brand as the go-to destination for North Dakota and Minnesota hockey coverage. Maddie Rooney, goaltender for the 2018 U.S. women's team that defeated Canada in a shootout for the gold medal, is the first athlete...
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football#Republic Of Ireland#Ireland#Wsl Player#Pfa Team#Arsenal S Fans
AFP

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Wednesday but both clubs qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, along with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon. Gabriel Jesus tapped in from Bernardo Silva's deft knockdown on 76 minutes to settle an absorbing match at the Etihad after Raheem Sterling had cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's goal. Before Jesus sent the crowd wild in Manchester, Neymar shot wide to blow a golden chance to put the Parisians ahead. Lionel Messi had a low-key game and Sergio Ramos, named among the substitutes, was not called on to make his PSG debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BYU Newsnet

BYU women’s soccer alumna Ashley Hatch awarded the NWSL Golden Boot

What is better than Dorothy’s red shoes or Cinderella’s glass slippers? The coveted Golden Boot. BYU women’s soccer alumna Ashley Hatch of the Washington Spirit was awarded the NWSL Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the league this season. Hatch played at BYU from 2013 to 2016. In...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football’s problems are clear – whether fan-led review will solve them is less so

Like so many government initiatives, it is hard to put too much faith in Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review of football governance. Most of the problems in the game detailed in the 162-page document are obvious. The solutions are more opaque.The main recommendation by the Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford and her 10-person panel of experts is that Parliament passes legislation to create an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF). To do this would require strong political will.Organisations like the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) have come out strongly in favour of the ideas expressed in the report. The English Football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

New-look USWNT scores quick goal, shut outs Australia

SYDNEY — Playing in Australia for the first time in 21 years, the United States women’s soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas on Saturday (Friday night PT). It turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney’s Olympic...
WORLD
The Independent

Thomas Frank urges Brentford to show ‘bravery’ in bid to improve home form

Thomas Frank has urged his Brentford side to show “bravery” as they bid to get back on track at the Community Stadium against Everton on Sunday.The Bees have not won a home Premier League game since the opening day of the season against Arsenal and stopped the rot of four straight losses by salvaging a point at Newcastle last week.But Frank insists he is unconcerned by his side’s recent plight and believes they are in good shape to recover their momentum and turn their new home into a “fortress”.Frank said: “It is extremely important that we are brave. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Celtic drop into Europa Conference League after late collapse in defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

Celtic’s hopes of progressing in the Europa League were dashed in agonising fashion as a late fightback from Bayer Leverkusen denied them a famous victory in Germany Ange Postecoglou’s spirited side knew they would probably require a win to keep their last-32 dream alive and they were on course for this outcome until the closing stages after a Josip Juranovic penalty and a strike from Jota cancelled out Robert Andrich’s early goal for the hosts.However, Leverkusen hit back twice in the closing eight minutes to win 3-2 and top the group.The result means Celtic will drop into the Europa Conference...
UEFA
USA Today

Regulator for English football given backing by government

LONDON (AP) — The creation of an independent regulator for English football was given initial backing by the government on Thursday in a move intended to safeguard the future of clubs by providing financial oversight and assessing the suitability of potential owners. The announcement by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries followed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

266K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy