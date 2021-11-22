Arsenal and Republic of Ireland star Katie McCabe signs with women's football brand Miss Kick as first big-name ambassador to join up

Arsenal and Republic of Ireland star Katie McCabe has become the first global athlete for women’s football brand Miss Kick.

The company was founded in 2018 when former Manchester City and Liverpool player Grace Vella realised that kit, culture, confidence and credibility were lacking in female sport.

Vella spoke to Sportsmail in May about how the brand has grown from selling t-shirts at her dad’s football tournament into a global movement with members all over the world. And now Republic of Ireland captain McCabe is the first big-name player to get on board.

‘I was really excited when I heard about the brand values and how passionate Grace is about Miss Kick,’ McCabe said.

‘I saw myself in it, especially with the inclusion of girls in football. When I was growing up there was never anything like this, you were wearing men’s clothes, men’s size shirts. So for Miss Kick and Grace to come in and establish themselves in the market is fantastic.

‘I gave my younger sister some Miss Kick headbands recently and she absolutely loved them. ‘It gives girls in Ireland the chance to have that inclusion.

‘Grace knows the difficulties we have as women in football at times and she gives young girls the chance to be a part of something. The work they do in the community is fantastic.’

McCabe, who was named Arsenal’s Fans’ Player of the Season for 2020-2021, says she is proud of being the first professional player to join Miss Kick and believes other players will want to get on board in the future.

‘I’m quite smug about it actually. When I initially met Grace I was so excited. The work they do at grassroots level and the work they will be doing in the future is fantastic. The brand values really replicate what I’m about so I’m really excited to be the first ambassador on board.

‘Being a professional footballer and being in a team like Arsenal and representing the Republic of Ireland, you have a duty of care to young players. You need to be a role model in a sense and I think with Miss Kick it’s something different, it’s bold and that’s why I really wanted to be a part of it.’

