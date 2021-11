Halo Infinite Legendary difficulty is obviously the most challenging version of the game you'll be able to tackle on day one. Unless you're crazy and turn on Halo Skulls or something like that. Halo Infinite Legendary Difficulty Boss Fight Gameplay will require you to bring your entire set of skills and utilize all of the tools in your arsenal to take down each opponent. Generally speaking, Halo Infinite legendary difficulty gameplay will require you to perfect your skills as you play. Here's a primer on the Halo Infinite Trimonious boss fight, and the Halo Infinite Chak'Lok boss fight to get you started.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO