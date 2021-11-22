ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regal Rexnord: Richly Valued

By Prasanna Rajagopal
 5 days ago
Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) makes essential products such as electrical motors and power transmission products for various end markets. Its end markets are attractive, but it does face stiff competition worldwide across all its business lines. The company's valuation is rich at this time. I acquired a few shares...

