Rockford teacher remembered as kind following COVID-19-related death

By Jacqueline Francis
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford families are mourning the death of Steven Schadeck, a first grade teacher known to carry candy and popsicles for the kids.

The Valley View Elementary teacher had been with Rockford Public Schools for 17 years. Rockford Public Schools informed parents of his death Friday.

An undated courtesy photo of Steve Shadeck with students on a field trip. (Courtesy Tera Lynn)

Schadeck’s wife confirmed to News 8 Tuesday that her husband was at home after contracting COVID-19 when he died of complications linked to the virus.

“We lost a really highly respected colleague (and) an educator who has had a positive impact on students and on staff,” Superintendent Michael Shibler told News 8 Monday.

Schadeck’s death was sudden. He had been in the classroom teaching early last week.

“It was a shock to people,” Shibler said.

His students are considered a close contact of COVID-19 and were told to quarantine Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving break.

