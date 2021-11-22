WATCH: White House COVID task force holds news briefing
This was the deadline for the federal work force to be vaccinated, at President Joe Biden’s directive. Watch the briefing in the...www.pbs.org
This was the deadline for the federal work force to be vaccinated, at President Joe Biden’s directive. Watch the briefing in the...www.pbs.org
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 5