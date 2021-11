Governor Kathy Hochul says New York State will be taking action to address issues at hospitals. A state of emergency order will trigger use of surge and flex system and expand purchasing ability, and will grant the Department of Health the ability to limit non-essential, non urgent scheduled hospital procedures if necessary to ensure hospitals maintain capacity. The declaration also allows Hochul to temporarily suspend or modify any statute, local law, ordinance, order, rule, or regulation in an attempt to “prevent, hinder, or delay action necessary to cope with the disaster emergency”.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO