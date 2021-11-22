GSK ties up with Arrowhead to develop NASH drug candidate
By Syndicated Content
q957.com
5 days ago
(Reuters) – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday entered a drug development deal with GlaxoSmithKline Plc under which the British drugmaker will develop and market Arrowhead’s potential treatment for patients with fatty liver disease...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Merck & Co. said updated results showed its COVID-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death among adults with mild to moderate disease by 30%, less than a previous estimate and well below a rival treatment from Pfizer Inc.
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed.
Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity.
The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron.
The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
Moderna Inc. said Friday it will "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate and continue to work on booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations of the coronavirus and to study and test higher booster doses also meant to boost immunity. The World Health Organization's technical advisory group earlier on Friday assigned the variant, which was first reported in South Africa, the Greek letter omicron, and said it has been designated a "variant of concern." The US, the U.K. and the European Union have implemented travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries on Friday, amid concerns the variant may be more transmissible. Shares of Moderna ended the abbreviated Friday session up nearly 21%, while shares of Pfizer Inc. rose more than 6%.
Nine years ago, long before a new mysterious coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China and swept across the globe, Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory set out to develop antiviral medications that could battle a broad spectrum of viruses. They focused on inventing a drug that could tackle well-known viruses such as...
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Synlogic Presents Positive Phase 2 Data For Synthetic Biologic Treatment In Inherited Metabolic Disorder. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) presented at the International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Meeting interim data from its Phase 2...
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has signed an exclusive licence agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for experimental RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic ARO-HSD. Under the agreement, GSK will develop and market Arrowhead’s ARO-HSD for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment. A ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutic, ARO-HSD acts on the HSD17B13 as a potential therapy for individuals...
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, a company aiming to make drugs with a technology known as RNA interference, announced Monday that it has licensed out an experimental medicine for a common liver disease to GlaxoSmithKline, in a deal that could potentially be worth more than a billion dollars. Called ARO-HSD, the medicine is...
GlaxoSmithKline is making its first major foray into treating the fatty liver condition known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as it pens a $1 billion asset pact with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. The deal centers on Arrowhead’s experimental early clinical-stage RNAi therapy ARO-HSD, which is targeting HSD17B13, a member of the hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase...
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline are among the biggest pharmaceutical companies to have developed COVID-19 treatments using a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Unlike vaccines, they do not rely on the body to create an immune...
Atea Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to terminate a strategic partnership with Roche to co-develop the former’s experimental oral direct-acting antiviral pill, AT-527, to treat Covid-19. The collaboration between the companies will be terminated on 10 February next year. In October last year, Roche and Atea announced a collaboration to develop,...
(Reuters) -The United States has signed contracts worth roughly $1 billion to secure the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab from GSK and Vir Biotechnology, the drugmakers said on Wednesday, with supply expected by Dec. 17. Britain’s GSK said the deal brought the total number of doses secured of the treatment, branded...
Access to a new COVID-19 drug will be expanded in low- and middle-income countries following a voluntary licensing agreement between the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and a UN-backed global health initiative, announced in Geneva on Tuesday. The oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 is designed to block the activity of the SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease,...
LGND - Free Report) stock has gained 62.2% so far this year against 17.3% decrease of the industry. Ligand’s top-line growth is primarily being driven by its Captisol technology. LGND has signed more than 160 Captisol research-use agreements and 13 clinical/commercial license agreements in 2020. These deals provide LGND with license fees and milestone-based payments.
Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and […]
Pfizer makes headlines again after some new data involving allegedly poor practices at a contract research company helping to carry out Pfizer’s covid vaccine trial raise questions about the data integrity and the regulatory oversight. BMJ begins their piece by saying that in the autumn of 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and...
Framingham biotech company SCIEX announced a supply relationship with RedShiftBio, a Burlington firm specializing in analytical instrumentation for therapeutic drugs. The goal of the partnership is to help more biopharmaceutical labs access the critical data necessary to close the pharmaceutical drug developability gap, according to the Nov. 16 press release.
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
South Africa reacted with outrage to travel bans, first triggered by the UK, imposed on it in the wake of the news that its genomics surveillance team had detected a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa has been monitoring changes in SARS-CoV-2 since the pandemic first broke out.
A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
Comments / 0