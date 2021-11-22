High school football semifinals are here

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re in the high school football semifinals now, and we have three area teams still in the fight for the state title.

For Class AAA, Huntington will host county rival Cabell Midland.

On the other side of the bracket, it’s a battle between the number one and number two – Martinsburg and Bridgeport.

In Class AA, Poca will take on #16 seed Fairmont Senior, and Independence will face Bluefield.

And in Class A, it’s Ritchie County vs. Wheeling Central and Doddridge vs. Williamstown.

Check out the full updated brackets here .

If you would like to watch last week’s second round playoff highlights, you can do so here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.