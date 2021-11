Mayfield is still limited with the knee and foot issues in addition to his shoulder, but offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt made it clear he could have practiced on Wednesday but they held him out to rest. Landry and Jackson are both dealing with nagging knee injuries that have limited both of them the past few weeks while Garett was a full participant Thursday after missing Wednesday due to personal reasons. This is notable as Garrett has been limited quite a bit the past several weeks, so he may be getting healthier, which is welcome news for a team dealing with so many injuries.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO