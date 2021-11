It was 10 years and one day since Ohio State last lost to Michigan. That all changed on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes made the trip to Ann Arbor, a place where they had a 42-13 and a 56-27 win over that stretch, but were smacked in the face by the Wolverines, falling 42-27. The loss means the Scarlet and Gray will not go to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis next weekend -- that will go to the victors -- for the first time in five years and almost certainly will not return to the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive season.

