Unbound: Worlds Apart, the dark fantasy platformer game, is heading to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 9, 2022 (digital), and on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on February 11, 2022 (digital). The physical release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 comes soon after the digital release. Watch the trailer for another look at the game set in a universe where all worlds are connected by portals. You control Soli, a gifted young mage who has the power to open portals and control the unique properties of each world - such as inverse gravity, time manipulation, super strength, and more. Unbound: Worlds Apart is also available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

