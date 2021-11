Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee made a pitch Wednesday to police officers nationwide who are disgruntled due to mandates or an overall lack of governmental support. “There are many highly skilled law enforcement personnel who want to work in a state that doesn’t get in the middle of personal health decisions yet also provides for a wonderful quality of life,” said Gov. Lee. “As we’ve ramped up efforts to get more state troopers on the road, we want these men and women to consider Tennessee, and we will assist with their relocation expenses.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO