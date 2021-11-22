ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

JUANITA HUGHES: An attitude of gratitude

 5 days ago

It’s possible that I’ve written at least 25 Thanksgiving columns since 1988, so there’s no doubt I have repeatedly shared the same thoughts over and over. But, until last year, we were not in the midst of a worldwide pandemic that prevented many of us from celebrating the holiday in traditional...

carrollcountycomet.com

The gratitude of a zapatero

“Come into my shop and I will repair your shoe.” With these words I was ushered into the home of a Guatemalan shoemaker, sensing sights, smells, and sounds unlike anything I had ever experienced in Indiana. The zapatero skillfully and quickly repaired the sole of my shoe which had come loose at the toe. His children and wife stood nearby, […]
SOCIETY
rwuhawksherald.com

The importance of gratitude

Thanksgiving is more than the yummy food prepared on the kitchen table. It is a holiday dedicated to gratitude, but this should not be the only time to be thankful. According to Dr. Erin Tooley, Associate Professor of Psychology and Public Health at Roger Williams University, practicing gratitude can improve the quality of life in more ways than one.
FESTIVAL
maryvilleforum.com

Cultivate gratitude

Over the past 12 days I have been engrossed in a book by Ann Voskamp. It is titled “One Thousand Gifts: A Dare to Live Fully Right Where You Are.” It is a very personal story of Voskamp’s journey to peace by way of finding glimpses of God’s grace in ordinary means. Chapter 3 begins with a quote that captures the character of her book:
RELIGION
TODAY.com

Parenting Gratitudes

I’m grateful for my birth plan gone awry, the first parenting lesson that I’m not in control and that my plan actually doesn’t matter as long as I and my children are safe. I’m grateful for newborn babies, a beautiful reminder that humanity should go on. I’m grateful that parental...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Just for today, let's embrace an attitude of happiness, gratitude and better perspective

Thanksgiving Day is an excellent reminder that we have so many blessings in our lives. But the truth is that we ought to be practicing thanksgiving every day of the year!. Maybe it would be better to celebrate a “Thankless Day” once a year. Then, everyone would have permission to whine and complain for an entire day and eat day-old cold pizza and moan and groan.
LIFESTYLE
hamilton.edu

Gratitude on Thanksgiving

Hamilton students gathered for a Multicultural Interfaith Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 16 in Eells House dining room. Sponsored by the All Beliefs Union and the Chaplaincy staff, the dinner featured traditional Thanksgiving fare of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pies. Senior Chapel Fellow Kate Biedermann’22 welcomed students, and College Imam...
CLINTON, NY
Aspen Daily News

With gratitude and appreciation

This is the time of year when some of us take a reckoning of our current positions and maybe even find some nuggets to be grateful for. After a couple of challenging years my gratitude has shifted focus, but I believe that there's still some light coming down my tunnel. As you get older, you learn to appreciate some things a whole bunch.
ASPEN, CO
ccenterdispatch.com

Practicing Gratitude

I love Thanksgiving. I love preparing the food all day and enjoying it while sitting around a table with some of the people I love most. And there is one holiday tradition that I have grown to adore. As we sit down to eat, we share one thing we feel grateful for this year.
LIFESTYLE
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: Don't be ungrateful

In a lengthy description of unrighteousness in the first chapter of the Book of Romans, Paul expresses the ways God judges people. When you read verse 21, a phrase immediately strikes you: “neither were thankful.” Most of us can read the other list of sinful behavior and recognize that we are included. Very few of our confessions include not being thankful under our list of sins.
CANTON, GA
Itemlive.com

Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith

I am a person of faith and I write for a living, but I’ve always been uncomfortable writing about faith. Oh sure, I’ve written plenty about religion, including dozens of The post Jourgensen: A twisting, turning road called Faith appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Giving Tuesday: An attitude of gratitude expressed through service and donations

Many have heard of and plan for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Lesser known, and more in line with the spirit of the holidays, is Giving Tuesday. Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday was designed to encourage people to do good and has grown into a global movement. The event “strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe,” according to the website givingtuesday.org. The mission is simply to build a more just and generous world.
CHARITIES
Society
beactivedecatur.com

Gratitude Monday

It is the perfect time to reflect on what you are thankful for during Thanksgiving week. Our friends from DeStress Monday encourage us to reach out to the people in your life who make it special. You are what makes Decatur Active Living so special! We are incredibly grateful for...
DECATUR, GA
hebervalleylife.com

That “No Quit” Attitude

While gatherin’ cattle near the ruins of a long abandoned homestead,. In the shadows of the mountains, questions swarmed around my mind. Of the people who had claimed there, most forgotten now and long dead. Still, I wondered what had prompted them to leave their world behind. Searching for a...
HEBER CITY, UT
kduz.com

Tuesday Morning Devotional – Attitude of Gratitude

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Senior Pastor Steve Larson of Oak Heights Covenant Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Attitude of Gratitude.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
tribuneledgernews.com

LETTER: To be thankful

Boy, what a year. Among my blessings that I can be thankful for are my faith, my family and my country. I would like to go directly to my country as it seems that so many are trying to change it so dramatically and many out of ignorance... We are...
RELIGION
