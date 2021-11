(Yicai Global) Nov. 29 -- Shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group crashed by as much as 18.6 percent today after the electric car arm of cash-strapped real estate giant Evergrande Group said the Chinese government has kept hold of the refund it was due after the firm returned the land use rights to a big industrial plot it had failed to develop.

