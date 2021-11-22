20-year-old man killed, another man wounded in shooting at Omaha bar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in a small SUV that was sprayed with bullets Thanksgiving night in South Philadelphia. Police say at least 40 shots were fired at the vehicle, which had all females inside. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Kater Street in South Philadelphia. That’s near the Magic Gardens, a popular tourist destination. The teen was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police also say a child under 10 years old was in the car at the time of the shooting. The car full of people...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO