Public Safety

20-year-old man killed, another man wounded in shooting at Omaha bar

By Omaha World-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — A 20-year-old man was killed and another man suffered a minor injury during a shooting Saturday night at a west Omaha sports bar. Demetrius A. Johnson of Omaha died from his wounds, a police spokesman said...

