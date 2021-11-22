ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

MUCH Colder Day For Tuesday

wabi.tv
 5 days ago

11-22-21 weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 11-21-21 evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 11-21-21 weather forecast with...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter weather advisory in SE Michigan: Timing, how much snow to expect

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan from 3:00 p.m. to midnight. Scattered flurries are possible just after The Game’s kickoff. More widespread, steady snow will arrive afterward. Accumulations will occur on grassy and paved surfaces. Snow becomes more scattered by late tonight. On and off snowflakes are possible tomorrow with some sunshine. Higher temperatures return by the middle of next week.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
wabi.tv

Snow ending then chilly and breezy this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that has brought snowfall to the region will lift north today. Snow showers will taper off this morning for everywhere except northern Maine where snow showers will taper off in the afternoon. West winds will pick up today and gusts between 20-30 mph. Some blowing snow is possible, mainly in northern Maine.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Snow coming to an end

11-27-21: Saturday afternoon weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Rain will change over into snow overnight and should clear out by mid morning Saturday. Slipper roads expected tonight through Saturday morning. Another Cold & Breezy Day Wednesday. Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST. Sunshine again tomorrow with highs...
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Snow ending this afternoon

11-27-21: Saturday's weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Rain will change over into snow overnight and should clear out by mid morning Saturday. Slipper roads expected tonight through Saturday morning. Another Cold & Breezy Day Wednesday. Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST. Sunshine again tomorrow with highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wfft.com

Colder, windy Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A cold front Saturday night ushers in colder air for Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning start off in the low to mid 30s with a slight chance of a rain or snow shower. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App...
WEATHER
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Breezy With A Little More Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect breezy weather with a little more sunshine in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees. Sunday will be breezy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 41 degrees. Temperatures will still in the 40s for most of the week. A flurry mixed with light rain is possible on Monday, but chances are low.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy