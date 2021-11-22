ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Horse rescued from deep mud in New Jersey woods

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDH49_0d4DLh8400

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey said a horse was rescued from deep mud in a wooded area two days after the animal went missing from a farm.

The Millstone Township Uniformed Firefighters said in a Facebook post that members of the Millstone Volunteer Fire Department and Jackson Fire Station 56 responded to a location deep in the woods of Millstone Township on Sunday morning when a horse was found trapped in mud.

The horse's owner was identified and told crews the animal had been missing since Friday afternoon.

Firefighters said they were unable to reach the horse with heavy equipment due to the mud and terrain, so the crews worked together with the owner, a veterinarian and horse trainers to dig through the mud using shovels and axes.

The horse was fitted with straps and rigging to allow the rescuers to eventually pull it to safety.

"Once the horse was able to stand on his own, a stable path was created through the woods utilizing heavy rubber mats to prevent the horse from sinking," the Facebook post said.

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Russian coal mine accident leaves 52 dead, including six rescuers

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The death toll from a fire and explosion in a Russian coal mine Thursday rose to more than 50 people as authorities opened a criminal probe into the incident. The death count from the Listvyazhnaya mine explosion in a region of southwestern Siberia reached 52 people, including six members of rescue crews, a local official from the Belovsky urban district told Russian news agency Interfax.
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Local authorities are looking for answers Thursday after finding hundreds of FedEx packages discarded in a ravine in an Alabama county north of Birmingham. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that about 300 to 400 boxes in various sizes were found in the ravine located on private land on Wednesday.
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy