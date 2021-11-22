ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Shows Off New Mint Green Hair | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello has a brand-new, unexpected hair color:...

www.billboard.com

Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Revealed a Minty Fresh Post-Breakup Hair Transformation

Camila Cabello's latest transformation is straight out of the breakup handbook—and I mean that in the best way possible. The pop star, who recently announced the end of her two-year relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, reappeared on Instagram to show off a minty-fresh new look. In the series of photos, her light green top is complimented by matching nails and, yes, a brand-new matching mint green color that's giving modern-day Cinderella.
CELEBRITIES
mixonline.com

Peek Inside Camila Cabello’s Home Studio

Latin Grammy-winner Camila Cabello has been busy in recent years, landing hit songs like “Havana” and starring in Amazon Prime’s musical version of Cinderella earlier this year. In 2018, the singer paid $3.4 million for her Hollywood Hills mansion above the Sunset Strip, and soon outfitted it with a home studio. Now, three years later, she’s selling the property with an asking price of $3,950,000. Put on the market in early November, 2021, the house’s online real estate listing offers a glimpse of Cabello’s well-appointed studio, and with surroundings this nice, her gear likely won’t live there for long.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

The real reason Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have only just announced their split after two years together, but already we've got a bit of an insight into what caused the pair to part ways and how the break up actually went down. Earlier this week (18 Nov) the PDA-power couple announced their...
CELEBRITIES
Camila Cabello
HOLAUSA

Camila Cabello shares post-breakup glam selfies

Camila Cabello took to Instagram to share her most recent look, something glamorous and glittery. The post was made up of three photos and gathered thousands of likes within hours. Camila shared three images, the first two showing her full look, made up of hair, makeup, nails, and dress of...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Camila Cabello Has a Brand-New Look Following Shawn Mendes Breakup

Camila Cabello is embracing her new look following her recent split with Shawn Mendes. The 24-year-old "Never Be the Same" singer took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her new mint-colored hair and matching satin look in a series of selfies. "I clean up ok 👍🏼," Cabello captioned...
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Camila Cabello watches fan covers of her songs

Camila Cabello watches fan covers of her songs “Don’ Go Yet” and “Señorita,” on YouTube and TikTok in this episode of You Sang My Song. She’s not only blown away by the unique vocals, styles, and genres that her fans bring to the table, she’s also inspired. Not only does Camila offer words of encouragement to her fans but some may have influenced her to record Bachata versions of her songs. See everything Camila had to say to fans in this video.
MUSIC
tribuneledgernews.com

From Havana to Cinderella! The incredible life of Camila Cabello

Pop princess Camila Cabello has been in the spotlight for near enough a decade now and it’s fair to say she’s had a pretty incredible career so far. From girl group stardom and solo success to making it in the movies, she certainly has been a busy girl!. Sadly, Camila...
CELEBRITIES
#Hair Colour#Mint#Billboard
US Magazine

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Relationship Timeline

During an interview with Glamour magazine, the Cinderella actress opened up about the challenges of the pair’s public romance and dealing with constant social media gossip. “When stuff that’s negative is out there, it’s going to get to you,” she explained to the magazine. “So yeah, that’s very, very challenging. I feel like it’s another thing therapy has been really helpful for.”
CELEBRITIES
