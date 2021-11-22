San Francisco's Chesa Boudin cares about crime now that a luxury store was looted

San Francisco police sat and watched from a squad car as burglars dawdled while bagging up wares from a cannabis dispensary, slowly left the store, and drove away, according to surveillance footage obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. The suspects, unidentified and still at large, had time to make a three-point turn in front of a police car before driving away. The cops arrived while the crime was in progress and shone their light on the suspects’ car but did not pursue the suspects. The business owner, Tariq Mizyed Alazraie, said of the Nov. 16 burglary, “If you watched what took place, you would think the police were in on it.” Alazraie said the thieves stole thousands of dollars of merchandise in large bags. San Francisco’s Department of Police Accountability has opened an investigation into the incident, according to the Chronicle.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO