San Francisco's Chesa Boudin cares about crime now that a luxury store was looted

By Zachary Faria
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder District Attorney Chesa Boudin, San Francisco has become a haven for organized retail crime and repeat criminals. All it took for him to change his attitude was the looting of a Louis Vuitton store. Emboldened by Boudin’s hands-off approach to crime, a group of thieves and vandals targeted...

Why is Mayor Breed indifferent to San Francisco’s struggling downtown?

Mayor London Breed said something odd the other day. “I can’t be concerned with why people do or don’t want to be here,” Breed told The Examiner’s Sydney Johnson when asked about San Francisco’s downtown offices, which continue to sit largely empty 20 months after the first COVID-19 lockdown. “All I can do is the best I can do, get this city cleaned up so people feel safe and change people’s hearts and minds in the process.”
What we know about 5 large robberies in San Francisco Bay Area in past week

Groups of thieves ransacked retail stores across the San Francisco Bay Area in recent days, leading to nearly a half-dozen brazen robberies in the past week, officials said. The most recent robberies occurred Sunday night. A group of burglars made off with merchandise at a Lululemon store at Santana Row mall in San Jose, and 30 miles away in the East Bay, a group of nine hammer-wielding robbers stormed the Sam's Jewelers at the Southland Mall in Hayward, officials said.
San Francisco Police Sit and Watch as Burglars Escape

San Francisco police sat and watched from a squad car as burglars dawdled while bagging up wares from a cannabis dispensary, slowly left the store, and drove away, according to surveillance footage obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. The suspects, unidentified and still at large, had time to make a three-point turn in front of a police car before driving away. The cops arrived while the crime was in progress and shone their light on the suspects’ car but did not pursue the suspects. The business owner, Tariq Mizyed Alazraie, said of the Nov. 16 burglary, “If you watched what took place, you would think the police were in on it.” Alazraie said the thieves stole thousands of dollars of merchandise in large bags. San Francisco’s Department of Police Accountability has opened an investigation into the incident, according to the Chronicle.
Brian Kilmeade reacts to crime surge in San Francisco: It's a free-for-all

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” guest host Brian Kilmeade slammed California lawmakers for not investigating or prosecuting the organized retail theft that has overtaken some California cities. BRIAN KILMEADE: It’s a free-for-all in San Francisco. Crime and looting are out of control. This past weekend mobs of thieves ransacked retail stores, pharmacies,...
Union Square Smash-and-Grab Arrestees Range In Age From 23 to 53

SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced felony charges against nine individuals on Tuesday in connection with Friday's widespread robberies at Union Square retailers, and they range in age from 23 to 53. Unlike the smash-and-grab heists seen in Union Square and on the Peninsula earlier in the year, which appeared...
Suspects In San Francisco Union Square Smash-And-Grab Robberies Make 1st Court Appearance

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Five people who were arrested after the crime spree in San Francisco’s Union Square last week appeared before a judge on Wednesday for the first time. Jamisi Callaway, 24; Francill White, 53; Tomiko Miller, 23; Kimberly Cherry, 28; and Ivan Speed, 34, are all charged with multiple felonies for their alleged involvement in the smash and grab incident at the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square on Friday night. Nine people so far have been charged in the crime spree. White, Miller, Cherry, and Speed, entered not guilty pleas to burglary and theft-related felony charges. Callaway entered not...
Changes for San Francisco after horrible night of looting

San Francisco's mayor and police chief have promised ?changes? after a night of massive looting, a crime becoming more and more common in the city, and one that's driving businesses away. Numerous stores, including Louis Vuitton and Bloomingdale's, were hit on Friday night as part of a massive looting spree...
Embattled District Attorney Chesa Boudin: ‘We Want Everyone To Feel Safe’ In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who is facing a recall election in June, called this weekend’s brazen robberies “absolutely unacceptable” and was preparing tough charges against those arrested during the criminal bedlam in Union Square. In an interview with KPIX 5’s Betty Yu, Boudin said that “if you bring that kind of nonsense, that kind of behavior to our city, there will be consequences.” UPDATE: Flash Mob Smash-and-Grab Robberies Dampen Holiday Spirit in San Francisco Boudin said his office was eagerly awaiting more arrests and plans to announce felony charges on Tuesday. He said 25 individuals are still at...
Will The City’s mob retail thefts affect Chesa Boudin’s future?

After a string of mob retail thefts across the Bay Area, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is in a difficult position, simultaneously seeking to reassure a weary public while continuing the criminal justice reform policies that he campaigned on. The stakes are high for Boudin, who is facing a...
