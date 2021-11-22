Landers Nolley II treating game against Virginia Tech like any other

Landers Nolley II was emotional when he first found out his former school, Virginia Tech, was on the upcoming Memphis schedule.

“I was actually shocked,” Nolley said Monday ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with the Hokies at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn. “Like, how often does a kid transfer and gets to play his old team?”

Before transferring to the Tigers last season, Nolley was one of the best players for Virginia Tech.

As a redshirt freshman, he averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game, and started 29 of 32 games.

He was selected to the All-ACC freshman team and was an honorable mention member of the All-ACC team. Nolley was the first freshman to lead Virginia Tech in scoring in 15 years.

You could understand why the emotions were riding high early.

“It was a lot of emotions at first, but at the end of the day we’ve just got to get a W,” Nolley said.

The junior understands how big the moment is for the No. 9 Tigers.

Memphis has an opportunity to secure what could be potentially two Quadrant 1 wins in Brookyln, which will be valuable come March.

For a quick refresher: In 2018, the NCAA implemented the new system that essentially divided all of the Division I teams into four quadrants.

Quad 1 consists of any home game played against teams ranked 1-30 in the RPI, any neutral site game against teams ranked 1-50 in the RIP and any true road game played against teams ranked 1-75 in the RPI.

While it may be tempting to make this game about what the Hokies are missing, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway says Nolley understands there’s much more at stake and hasn’t deviated from his normal habits in practice.

“He’s been the same. Anybody understands that if you’re going back to play against your old team, you want to do well, you really want to win,” Hardaway said. “We’re smart enough to understand that he has to be a big part of what we do in that game.

“Not just because we’re playing Virginia Tech, but moving forward because we have to use his experience as a scorer and a shooter to take us over the hump. He’s been the same guy, he just understand he’s playing against a good team.”

One way that Nolley can help the Tigers get over the hump against Virginia Tech is his insight into what the Hokies like do schematically.

VT coach Mike Young was in his first year at the helm during Nolley’s redshirt freshmen year and is now entering his third.

From film study, Nolley says it doesn’t look like much has changed.

“It’s pretty much the same stuff we used to run when I was there. It looks like the same offense. It’s just different play calls, different names, but it’s the same action,” Nolley said. “I’ve just been informing them what they’re going to do, who they’re going to play through or what are some guys’ strong tendencies.”

That insight could be crucial, maybe even the difference, in the Tigers advancing in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Hardaway says Nolley is among the veterans he’s leaning on to communicate to younger players like Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren how important this moment can be for the season.

“It’s been on the veterans, the guys that have been here and lost early and have been in a situation where things are kind of gloomy,” he said. “We’ve taken things for granted. All the freshmen are going to come in and look at the schedule and say ‘easy game, easy game, easy game.’ Because they’re not used to it.

“The veterans are the ones that are supposed to keep them mindful that this is the college level and any team can beat you on any given night.”

No one will understand that against the Hokies more than Nolley. A few of his teammates from 2019 are still there like Nahiem Alleyne and John Okiajo.

There may be some emotions when Nolley checks into Wednesday’s night game, but this isn’t payback game for him.

It’s an opportunity for the Tigers to take a huge step towards one of the preseason goals.

“I feel like this is just going to be a good game against a good opponent,” Nolley said.