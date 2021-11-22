ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trans Employee Who Condemned Dave Chappelle’s Special Resigns From Netflix

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Terra Field, a Netflix software engineer and trans woman at the center of protests against Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy special The Closer, has resigned from the company. “I’m not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this is best for all...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Trans Rights Groups Struggle to Win Hollywood Funding Even After Dave Chappelle Controversy

Every year, Hollywood gives millions to LGBTQ organizations, partnering with the likes of GLAAD, HRC, The Trevor Project and The Point Foundation for starry galas as A-listers sit on their boards or serve on host committees. But it’s the “T” that seems to have gotten less financial commitment than the rest of the acronym, as transgender organizations report a mixed bag of industry support — even as Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comments in his recent Netflix special brought a renewed spotlight to the issues many trans people still face. “We’re seeing much more thoughtfulness out of Hollywood about trans characters and casting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Michael Che's new Netflix standup special contains a degree of self-reflection that is almost entirely absent from his friend Dave Chappelle's The Closer

The SNL star saying "I don't want no trouble" is a recurring theme in his new special, Shame the Devil, and his promotion of it, which has included an awkward The View interview and an in-depth Sunday Today profile. But while Che ignores the Simone Biles controversy from over the summer, he does delve into the backlash over calling Caitlyn Jenner "Bruce Jenner." He explains he had no idea about "dead-naming" trans people and, while doubling down on the joke, refers to Jenner as a "she." "Shame the Devil is hardly Che’s best material to date and there is a laid-back vibe—he rarely gets up off the stool—that sometimes works to his advantage and sometimes just makes jokes fall flat. But it does contain at least some degree of self-reflection that is almost entirely absent from Chappelle’s latest Netflix special," says Matt Wilstein. "The most insightful and illuminating section comes about halfway through when Che explains why he likes to tell 'dark' jokes. 'I like making fun of dark sh*t, that’s just how I process information,' he tells the crowd, adding, 'Some people like to make sad sh*t sadder.'" ALSO: Shame the Devil is Che's "roll-out-of-bed special. It’s a chat on the stoop, a late-night musing, a hangout with a buddy to shoot the sh*t."
TV & VIDEOS
97.9 The Box

Dave Chappelle’s Alma Mater Delays Renaming Ceremony Over Backlash

The Duke Ellington School of The Arts, Dave Chappelle's alma mater, has decided to delay an event where he would've been honored with the school's theater bearing his name. The event, originally scheduled for November 23rd was postponed so that administrators could meet with students who had concerns over his commentary about trans people in his last Netflix special.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
dayton.com

Dave Chappelle nominated for Grammy

Comedian Dave Chappelle received a Grammy nomination today, Nov. 23, for Best Spoken Word Album for “8:46.” He shares the nomination with Amir Sulaiman. ExploreEXCLUSIVE: Chappelle’s film premiered in D.C. and we were there. Filmed in Yellow Springs in the summer of 2020, “8:46″ chronicles Chappelle’s thoughts on the murder...
DAYTON, OH
Bossip

Dave Chappelle Responds To Being Uninvited From High School Fundraiser

Dave Chappelle is an open book, especially when it comes to talking about his recent “cancellation.”. The comedian performed a 15-minute standup set in Indianapolis on Friday night following the screening of his Untitled documentary. During the event, Chappelle cracked a joke about being uninvited from a fundraiser that is being held at his old high school.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terra Field#Nbc News
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Met With Mixed Reactions From Students At Alma Mater

Dave Chappelle reportedly met with students at his alma mater Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and the reactions were mixed. Deadline has reached out to reps for Chappelle for comment. Politico reports the comedian spoke to nearly 600 students on the heels of his controversial Netflix special, The Closer, which has been criticized for his remarks about the transgender community. The comedian addressed students after a previously announced fundraiser set for the same date was postponed due to threats of a student walkout. The actor and comedian did not apologize for the content of his comedy...
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

Dave Chappelle Faces Off with H.S. Students Over Trans Controversy

Dave Chappelle's first Q&A over his transgender controversy did not go well -- but it was honest ... because kids from his alma mater told him exactly how they felt. According to Politico ... Dave paid a visit to his old high school -- the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in D.C. -- shortly before Thanksgiving this week and encouraged students who were angry with him to get on the mic and air their grievances during an assembly.
CELEBRITIES
blac.media

The Closer: Let’s talk about Dave Chappelle

Let me preface everything I’m about to say by stating that I am a comedian, writer, and father of four. My life is about words, the intention of words, and the power words can carry. I am keenly aware of how tone and inflection can take a sentence from an uninspired string of syllables to a Southern Baptist preacher-level fire and brimstone sermon. I know that the intention of my words means just as much as how I say them. I love words! I love sentence structure, I love researching words, and as a comedian and especially as a father, I know just how much words matter.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Free Press - TFP

Chappelle’s Alma Mater Walks Back Cancellation, Condemns Cancel Culture

Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Dave Chappelle’s alma mater, walked back its decision to cancel a fundraising event featuring the comedian in a statement Friday morning. The school canceled the Nov. 23 Chappelle fundraiser following complaints from students regarding his comments on the LGBTQ community, according to Politico, then quickly reversed the decision and rescheduled the event for April 22.
RETAIL
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Former ‘X Factor’ and ‘AGT’ Contestant Dead at 46

Thomas Wells, who appeared on talent shows including X Factor, America’s Got Talent, and The Voice, died in a gruesome industrial accident earlier this month, TMZ is reporting. The 46-year-old was working in a tire factor in Oklahoma when he was caught in a conveyer belt-type machine. The self-taught musician was airlifted to a hospital in Texas, where he died on Nov. 13.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy