Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 5 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;46;28;38;21;Breezy and colder;NW;15;53%;0%;2. Albuquerque, NM;57;37;60;44;Rather cloudy;E;4;32%;57%;2. Anchorage, AK;7;1;12;7;Cloudy and very cold;NNE;9;75%;53%;0. Asheville, NC;48;23;44;21;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;43%;0%;3. Atlanta, GA;58;31;55;29;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;7;38%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;54;34;45;34;Winds subsiding;NNW;17;46%;2%;2. Austin, TX;71;44;72;56;Nice...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Student inventors from Lincoln Land face the 'Shark Tank'

Students enrolled in the Introduction to Business class at Lincoln Land Community College impressed a panel of local business leaders in a recent “Shark Tank” exercise. The students pitched ideas, presented financial plans and sought investment from the “Sharks” for unique businesses selling scented bracelets, nachos, technology support and hunting experiences.
EDUCATION
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Alexander birthday

Adley Jaymes Alexander recently celebrated her third birthday. She was born Nov. 17, 2018, the daughter of Adam and Jennifer Rios Alexander of Chicago. Her grandparents are Mark and Sherry Doyle of Murrayville, Jim and Penni Alexander of Lincoln, and Tom and Charlotte Letterle of Huntley. Her great-grandparents are Danni Jean Richardson of Round Rock, Texas; and Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.
CHICAGO, IL

