US Forecast

Adley Jaymes Alexander recently celebrated her third birthday. She was born Nov. 17, 2018, the daughter of Adam and Jennifer Rios Alexander of Chicago. Her grandparents are Mark and Sherry Doyle of Murrayville, Jim and Penni Alexander of Lincoln, and Tom and Charlotte Letterle of Huntley. Her great-grandparents are Danni Jean Richardson of Round Rock, Texas; and Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO