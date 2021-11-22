ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ Special: Everything We Know About Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas’ Netflix Comedy Event

By Johnni Macke
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Io6ui_0d4DIb0l00
Netflix

Ready for battle! Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are prepared to bring the heat — and the laughs — in their Netflix comedy special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

“Jonas Brothers. Pop culture icons. Music superstars. And so far up their asses they can’t see the light. Holy, s—t,” a voiceover said in the Friday, November 19, promo for the TV event. “They are Grammy nominated, multi-platinum recording artists who have countless awards and accolades. But let’s be honest, a Grammy nom isn’t a Grammy win. Am I right?”

During the teaser, the “Sucker” singers walked through a soundstage, trying to stay positive about their roast as the voice continued to slam them.

“The truth of the matter is, brotherhood is all about being able to talk s—t. Roasting is fair game when you’re family,” the ominous speaker added, to which the men yelled, “Yeah, but you’re not our family, dude!”

The Jonas Brothers formed their band in 2005 and quickly grew to fame partially because of the success of their Disney Channel series, Jonas, which ran from 2009 to 2010. The trio released four albums from 2006 to 2009 before taking a hiatus in 2011.

The brothers pursued solo careers and ventures outside of music before announcing in October 2013 that they were splitting. In February 2019, the trio revealed they were reuniting for their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, which was released five months later.

Kevin, Joe and Nick kicked off their live comeback shows with the Remember This Tour in August. Two months later, the men announced their Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which is set to release in November.

“Kind of scared and kind of excited 😳,” Kevin, 34, wrote via Instagram alongside a teaser clip for the comedy appearance.

The following month, Kevin teased the roast, captioning another sneak peek video, “Oh brother, this is gonna be good 😂.” Joe, 32, also celebrated the funny special, writing, “Can’t wait for everyone to see #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast.”

Kevin and Joe serve as executive producers on the Netflix special alongside their younger brother Nick, 29. They will also take turns trolling each other between bits by special guests and their loved ones.

Scroll down to learn more about the Jonas Brothers Family Roast:

Comments / 0

