Relationships

Situation 805: “My husband and I got into a debate and we want YOUR opinion”

By swalter
957thebeatfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband & I got into a debate tonight and we want outsiders opinion about it. He thinks it’s okay to take...

www.957thebeatfm.com

Comments / 22

Constance Mack
4d ago

A 3 year old should be supervised at ALL times!! It's too easy for a young child to accidentally get hurt!!! It only takes a minute!!! 🤗🥰

Reply
11
Jilly
5d ago

I tend to agree with the mom but have been one of those parents who have fallen asleep and fortunately nothing happened with my children ...

Reply(1)
7
Beth Janousek
4d ago

you are right he is wrong. a 3 year old can move fast and get into stuff quickly. he needs to stay awake. period.

Reply
7
