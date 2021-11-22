Senators urge Team USA not to compete in 2022 Beijing Olympics

Senators urge Team USA not to compete in compete in 2022 Beijing Olympics Senators urge Team USA not to compete in compete in 2022 Beijing Olympics (Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON,D.C. — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Tom Cotton are urging the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee not to send Team USA athletes to compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

In a letter that was sent to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee regarding concerns surrounding the wellbeing and freedom of tennis star Peng Shuai, the senators stated that the safety and security of Team USA athletes cannot be guaranteed at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“We write to express our concerns with the USOPC ability to guarantee the welfare of Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics… With the Olympics being three months away, it is imperative that the USOPC take action and boycott the Beijing Olympics.”

The senators stated that the CCP has a vile history of violating human rights and religious freedom.

“The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is a country plagued with violent suppression of free speech, state-sponsored oppression, and other human rights abuses. As Communist Chinese Party (CCP) authorities enjoy unchecked power and zero accountability, American athletes could face severe endangerment.”

The letter was concluded with the statement below:

“The goal of Olympism is to place sport at the service of the harmonious development of humankind.” With this in mind, we ask the USOPC refrain from sending American athletes to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

