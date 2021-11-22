ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater reopened following crash

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 5 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes have reopened following a crash at a major Clearwater roadway.

According to the city of Clearwater, a car slammed into a power pole and also a parked vehicle shutting down all lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard east of Keene Road.

Clearwater police say those involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and power lines remain down in the area.

