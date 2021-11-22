Elyria Fire Department demonstrates how to avoid your turkey fryer going up in flames

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Whether you like your Thanksgiving turkey oven-roasted, smoked or deep fried, there’s a right way and a wrong way to do it – specifically in regards to safety .

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Elyria Fire Department held a turkey fryer demonstration Monday where they showed what would happen if a turkey is not fried properly. Spoiler alert — lots of fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment.

The National Turkey Foundation recommends thawing a frozen turkey in the refrigerator 24 hours for every 5 lbs of weight.

The fire department says that when turkeys aren’t thawed properly or contain too much water, they’ll combust when making contact with hot oil.

Here are some other turkey-prepping tips from the International Association of Fire Fighters:

Don’t overfill the fryer with oil. The overflow spillage will cause a dangerous fireball.

Choose a smaller turkey; about 8-10lbs

Don’t stuff your turkey

Use the right amount of oil

Use the fryer outdoors, off the deck, away from structures and in dry weather

Have a grease – Class B – fire extinguisher handy

