Minors in Tijuana are next in line for COVID-19 vaccine

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
 5 days ago

TIJUANA (Border Report) — In some Baja California communities, adolescents aged 15-17 are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, only minors with pre-existing conditions had been inoculated against COVID-19.

But starting this week, everyone 15-17 will be eligible, as 45,000 doses of the Pfizer brand will be administered initially. In Tijuana, vaccinations for that group begin Tuesday, Health Secretary Adrián Medina Amarillas.

Minors from Mexico brought to California for COVID-19 vaccines

Almost half of these vaccines are slated for the city of Tijuana.

Adrián Medina Amarillas is Baja California’s Secretary of Health. (Courtesy: State of Baja California)

Last Friday, people in this age group were encouraged to go online and begin registering for the vaccine.

“We don’t have time to waste as we go forward with these types of campaigns that are happening throughout the country. … Baja California is once again a precursor for the application of the vaccines against this virus that won’t let go of us and something we need to continue to fight against,” Medina Amarillas said.

23,000 Mexican workers expected to be vaccinated by Friday, with hopes to expand cross-border program

He is also encouraging people to continue with health protocols such as maintaining social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

According to figures from the state of Baja California, the city of Tijuana has seen 17,480 cases of COVID-19 and 3,613 deaths, 14 of them just in the last 24 hours.

According to figures from the state of Baja California, the city of Tijuana has seen 17,480 cases of COVID-19 and 3,613 deaths, 14 of them just in the last 24 hours.

As of Monday morning, there were 106 active cases.

Border Report

Border Report

