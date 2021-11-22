ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 outbreak forces Day By Day shelter in Oshkosh to close ahead of Thanksgiving

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
 5 days ago
OSHKOSH – About 50 people who are homeless are staying in local hotels this Thanksgiving week after a COVID-19 outbreak forced Day By Day Warming Shelter to close.

Molly Yatso Butz, the temporary overnight shelter's executive director, said staff have confirmed more than 20 positive COVID-19 cases — including some people who were tested at Day By Day and some who got their own tests off site.

All employees have been sent home and guests who have tested positive are staying at one hotel while those who have tested negative are staying at another.

"We're incredibly thankful for our community partners who helped when they found out we were in need," said Yatso Butz, who declined to identify the hotels. "The fact that everyone has a place to go and will be in a nice, warm bed for Thanksgiving is amazing."

The shelter closed at 8 a.m. Friday morning and, per COVID-19 safety guidelines, will need to remain closed for 10 days. Day By Day is working with the Winnebago County Department of Health and Human Services and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation to house around 50 established shelter guests in nearby hotels.

With money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security bill, or CARES Act, the health department is paying for hotel stays and meals for shelter guests who tested negative — while the community foundation is paying for hotel stays and meals of those who tested positive.

Yatso Butz said the shelter is helping only the guests who have used Day By Day since its overnight services reopened Oct. 15.

"We know all people who utilize our services have shelters, beds, showers and they are getting food," she said. "We're thankful that out of a really bad situation, something positive came from it."

Shelter staff will continue to monitor the situation next week. Day By Day continues to work with the county Health Department to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and establish a safe reopening plan. The shelter plans to reopen at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

Day By Day Warming Shelter is an overnight shelter that operates October through April each season. It can accommodate 25 people per night, which Yatso Butz said is not enough to help address the homelessness issue in Oshkosh. Staff and the shelter's board of directors are working on building a larger, year-round facility.

If you are experiencing homelessness in the Oshkosh area, these organizations may be able to help:

  • Father Carr's Place 2B, 1062 N. Koeller St., provides overnight shelter
  • Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services, 206 Algoma Blvd., provides programs and services for those struggling with effects of domestic abuse
  • Pillars, 605 E. Hancock St., Appleton, provides shelter services for adults and families.
  • COTS in Appleton provides temporary transitional shelter through men's, women's and young adult/veteran's programs. Contact 920-734-3609 for more information.

For more resources, visit Oshkosh/Winnebago County Housing Authority's website at ohawcha.org.

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek.

